West Brom and Fulham edge ahead of Celtic in race to sign 26-goal ace

West Brom and Fulham have been given a boost in their reported pursuit of signing Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney.

It is reported that Toney is keen on a move to sign for a Premier League club ahead of the 2020/21 season instead of a move elsewhere.

The former Newcastle United forward had been set to sign for Brentford, but the Bees missed out on promotion into the top-flight after a defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

That seems to have disrupted their move for Toney, with the striker now seemingly keen on a move to the Premier League in the near future according to Football Insider.

Scottish giants Celtic are also believed to be keen admirers of the Peterborough United forward, who has been in impressive form this term.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 39 appearances for Posh, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail the League One season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

A move to West Brom could be tempting for the forward as well, with the Baggies winning promotion automatically into the Premier League under the management of Slaven Bilic.

The Verdict:

It’s only a matter of time before he leaves Peterborough.

Toney was brilliant for Posh during the 2019/20 season, and I’m not surprised to hear that a number of clubs are reportedly interested in signing him.

To play in the Premier League is likely to be any players’ dream, and this could certainly play into both Fulham and West Brom’s hands as they battle it out to land Toney’s signature.

I think he’d be more likely to get much-needed game time with West Brom, as I couldn’t see him replacing Mitrovic is the Fulham team next term.