West Brom and Derby County join Celtic in race to sign Premier League player

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing former England goalkeeper Joe Hart according to journalist Alan Nixon.

West Brom. Deffo in the Joe Hart hunt. Need to go up to boost hopes. Derby in a similar situation. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 28, 2020

It is claimed that West Brom’s chances of signing Hart are dependent on whether they are to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

Nixon also reports that Derby County are interested in signing the former Manchester City shot-stopper in the summer, but again, they need to win promotion to increase their chances of landing his signature.

West Brom are currently sat second in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, as they’re currently on a four-match winless run, which will be a concern for the club’s supporters and Slaven Bilic.

Whilst Derby are in an impressive run of form in the second-tier, as they mount a late challenge for a top-six finish under the management of Phillip Cocu.

The Rams are currently sat eighth in the Championship, but are just three points adrift of the play-off places with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Hart is set to be released by Burnley at the end of the season, and The Scottish Sun have recently claimed that Celtic are interested in a deal to sign the shot-stopper.

The Verdict:

He could be a decent addition for both sides.

Hart has played at a high level for the majority of his career, and I think he’d be a solid option to have for both Derby and West Brom if they were playing their football in the Premier League next season.

But I’d be surprised if he was willing to step down into the Championship at this stage of his career, as I think he’s still got something to offer teams in the Premier League for a couple more seasons.