West Brom and Crystal Palace among quartet eyeing multi-million pound moves for 20-year-old

West Bromwich Albion are among a host of sides interested in making a move for Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, according to the Guardian’s Ed Aarons.

Slaven Bilic will look to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of his side’s return to the Premier League, with Simaken reportedly emerging as a target for the Baggies.

Simakan is a versatile defender who is able to play at right-back or at centre-half, and at 20 years of age, there is plenty of time for the Frenchman to develop.

The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances across all competitions this term, with 19 of those games coming in Ligue 1. He has made 13 appearances as a right-back which suggests that that is his favoured position.

Simakan is said to be a player in demand, though, with Aarons claiming that West Brom, Crystal Palace, AS Monaco and AC Milan are tracking the defender.

The 20-year-old is expected to cost a price of around £14m, though, with another three years still remaining on his contract at Strasbourg.

Albion may look to strengthen their options at right-back this summer, with Nathan Ferguson recently joining Palace on a free transfer following his departure from the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

Simaken looks to be a huge talent, but you can’t help but feel that £14m for a right-back is quite successive.

West Brom lack depth in that area and Bilic will look to provide cover for Darnell Furlong and Dara O’Shea this summer, but £14m is a lot of money and it could be spread across the whole team.

Simaken looks to be a really talented and exciting player, though, and he could be an excellent signing for the long-term.