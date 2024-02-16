Highlights Carlton Palmer believes West Brom should prioritise extending the contracts of Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, and Matt Phillips.

Carlton Palmer believes that Carlos Corberan should prioritse tying down four players - Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, and Matt Phillips - as the club begin negotiations with squad members that are out of contract in the summer.

The Spanish boss of the Baggies recently revealed that the club have started talks with players at the club who are set to leave at the end of the season. 10 of West Brom's players are coming to the end of their current deals at the end of June.

It's a summer that's set to be full of changes. The club is set to be bought by Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel, who will buy 87.8% of the club for a reported £20 million from Guochuan Lai, according to The Athletic. Patel's group will also take on the £40 million in debt that the club has.

West Brom will also look to try and lower their wage bill, which is something that Corberan mentioned could be an issue with some players. "Important too is the financial expectation of the players is the same as the financial possibilities of the club,"said the boss."Those are the two things that need to be managed."

Former England international Carlton Palmer has revealed which players he would like to see the Baggies extend in the summer.

Carlton Palmer wants West Brom to offer deals to Bartley, Kipre, Mowatt, and Phillips

Palmer told Football League World that he would want the Baggies to try and sign the centre-back pairing and the two midfielders to new deals.

"Corberan has confirmed that West Brom are now in talks with players that are going to see their contracts expire in the summer," he said. "The priorities should be Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre, who have formed an excellent defensive partnership this season. Next in line should be Alex Mowatt, who has been superb at times in the middle of the park, and the third player who should be tied down is Matt Phillips."

"It's going to be difficult to get these players to commit at this stage due to the fine season that the club is having. These players are going to be coveted by other teams, and there are only 14 games left. But it's imperative that they get these deals done quickly.

"What you don't want is players having their heads turned, when it's so tight for a play-off spot, and then end up missing out on the play-offs."

West Brom's new ownership could massively affect ongoing contract talks

Whenever a club is set to be taken over by a new wealthy owner, players will be aware that there's likely to be more cash available, and they'll look to maximise that to their own benefits. According to estimates by Capology, the four names that Palmer mentioned aren't that near to being the highest earners at the club. Mowatt is the reported top earner of the four, with a wage packet of £22,885 per week.

Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, and Matt Phillips' 2023/24 weekly wage Player Weekly wage (£) Bartley 13,462 Kipre 22,500 Mowatt 22,885 Phillips 20,000 Data taken from Capology

These players, if they are offered new contracts like Palmer recommended, will be aware of the improved financial state of the club, and they will likely ask for more money from a club that is looking to lower its wage bill.

So the takeover by Patel, and the group behind him, will turn out to be a good thing, or at least better than the previous ownership situation. But it could cause a few fiscal issues in negotiations between now and the summer.

All four are worth keeping around but the Baggies will want to be careful in negotiations.