West Brom and Cardiff set to miss out on Southampton transfer agreement

Southampton winger Theo Walcott is set to stay at the club, despite links with West Brom and Cardiff City earlier on deadline day, TalkSport journalist Alex Crook has reported.

Walcott has found himself down the pecking order at St Mary’s recently, with the former England international yet to make an appearance for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side this season.

That has led to some suggestions earlier on deadline day that the 33-year-old could be set for a move away from the south coast, in a bid to get more regular game time.

Indeed, Championship duo Cardiff and West Brom were both credited with interest in a deal for the winger, although it seems both could be left disappointed in any potential pursuit of a deal.

According to this latest update, Walcott is now looking likely to remain a Southampton player beyond the end of the summer transfer window, despite that interest from the second-tier.

As things stand, Walcott’s contract with Southampton is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could be set to become a free agent next summer.

The Verdict

It is somewhat hard to know what the feeling will be around Cardiff and West Brom with regards to this.

On the one hand, it could be disappointing for these sides to miss out on the high profile signing of a player with plenty of experience and ability in top level football.

However, given the lack of football Walcott has played in recent years, there is now guarantee he could have made an impact on the pitch, which may have made this move a risk, given the money that may have been involved in it.

With that in mind, this may not be the biggest setback for these two clubs, given both still look to have managed to add to their squads on deadline day.