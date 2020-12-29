West Brom and Burnley keeping tabs on player’s developing EFL situation ahead of potential transfer swoop

Middlesbrough man Duncan Watmore is attracting interest of West Bromwich Albion and Burnley, with his deal at the Riverside Stadium set to expire in a matter of weeks.

Watmore was picked up by Neil Warnock on a free transfer earlier in the 2020/21 season and he’s been a success at the Riverside Stadium. The 26-year-old has four goals and one assist in only seven Championship appearances.

It’s now emerged from Keith Downie at Sky Sports that West Brom and Burnley are interested in signing Watmore, whilst Stoke, Swansea and Watford in the Championship are also monitoring his situation.

Understand PL clubs West Brom & Burnley are keeping an eye on Duncan Watmore’s situation, with Swansea, Stoke & Watford keen too. Watmore – who’s short-term Boro deal is up in two weeks – would prefer to stay at Boro but other interest makes it less straight-forward #MFC #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 29, 2020

The short-term deal that Watmore signed at Boro is weeks away from running out, which has put Premier League clubs on alert.

However, it’s conceded that the former Sunderland man wants to stay at Boro.

Warnock’s side currently sit eighth in the Championship table and are looking to establish themselves in the play-off picture heading into the early part of 2021.

The Verdict

Watmore has been such a good transfer for Boro. He’s impressed for them and really buys into what Warnock wants to do.

It’s vitally important that Boro keep him.

However, the Premier League interest does complicate things.

He’d be good for either West Brom or Burnley, who sit in the lower part of the Premier League table.

Boro fans might be sweating on this now.

Thoughts? Let us know!