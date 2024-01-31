Highlights West Brom and Bristol City are monitoring Huddersfield Town's Brahima Diarra as potential transfer targets.

Diarra's contract with Huddersfield expires this summer, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to secure a deal for a minimal fee.

Leicester City and West Brom are considered to be potential destinations for Diarra, with both clubs offering different opportunities for his career development.

Huddersfield Town youngster Brahima Diarra has been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City in the final hours of the January transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The Mali U23 international has been trying to help the Yorkshire-based side claw themselves away from relegation danger, as the managerless outfit hang precariously over the bottom three.

But Diarra may be tempted to make a move away from The John Smith's Stadium, with a host of clubs across Europe registering their interest in the midfielder.

West Brom and Bristol City are the latest clubs to keep tabs on Diarra’s developments and are ‘ready to welcome’ the midfielder within the next 48 hours if the opportunity presents itself.

Several other clubs in England are reportedly interested in securing Diarra’s services, with second tier leaders Leicester City debating a move throughout the course of the January transfer window, according to the Leicester Mercury.

In addition, the report by Foot Mercato states an unnamed Ligue 1 side are also very interested in acquiring Diarra, so the youngster has plenty of options to consider as he weighs up his future at Huddersfield.

Brahima Diarra’s contract situation

The rumours around Diarra’s future have circulated given his current contract situation.

The 20-year-old sees his deal with Huddersfield expire this summer, so clubs have been eyeing up a move as they aim to secure a deal for a minimal fee.

The Terriers initially signed the 20-year-old for their academy in 2019, before promoting him to their senior team a year later.

Huddersfield allowed Diarra to spend the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Harrogate Town. Since returning to his parent club, he has made 37 appearances in the Championship, mainly as a substitute.

The best destination for Brahima Diarra

For Diarra, a stay in England may be the best call to make for the development of his career, and there are two clubs who he should consider joining.

A potential move to Leicester is intriguing, as the Foxes have been keeping tabs on the midfielder since they were in the Premier League.

This move gives Diarra the best chance of playing football in the top flight as Leicester remain heavy favourites to secure automatic promotion this season, but he would need to work his way through some hefty competition in the midfield department to become a first team regular.

As for West Brom, The Hawthorns could be the likeliest place for the French-born man to secure regular minutes immediately, with the Baggies desperately requiring depth in the midfield area.

Republic of Ireland international Jayson Molumby could be ruled out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing surgery on a foot problem, which leaves Okay Yokuslu, Alex Mowatt and Nathaniel Chalobah as the only senior midfield options available to Albion boss Carlos Corberan.

With rest needed during strenuous periods of the Championship season, Diarra could force his way into the first team picture and become a key component in helping Albion return to the top flight at the third attempt.

As the last couple of days tick down of the window, it promises to be a transfer saga to keep an eye on in Yorkshire.