Highlights Birmingham City and West Brom are leading the race to sign Cody Drameh from Leeds United on a loan deal or a permanent transfer.

Leeds United may be more inclined to pursue a permanent transfer to avoid losing Drameh on a free transfer next year.

Drameh's future at Leeds United appears to be in doubt after being substituted off and the arrival of Djed Spence, with several Championship clubs interested in signing him.

A pair of Championship clubs are leading the way in the race to sign Cody Drameh from Leeds United this summer.

According to The Athletic, Birmingham City and West Brom are both pushing to sign the defender before Friday night’s deadline.

The Blues are prepared to agree to a season-long loan deal, while the Baggies have enquired over his availability.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would sanction a temporary exit, as the 21-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Leeds will want to avoid losing the defender as a free agent next year, so are more likely to look for a permanent deal now.

What is the latest surrounding Cody Drameh’s Leeds United future?

The future of Drameh at Leeds has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer.

The full back spent the second half of last season out on loan with Luton Town, helping the Hatters earn promotion to the Premier League.

Drameh earned plenty of plaudits for his performances, but an injury setback in pre-season has seen him miss the start of the campaign with Leeds.

Luke Ayling has been the preferred option on the right flank, and the arrival of Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham has only weakened his position within the squad.

A move away from Elland Road is now looking increasingly likely, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that he will depart before the transfer deadline this week.

Drameh made his first appearance of the season in a 4-3 win over Ipswich Town last weekend.

However, he was substituted off at half-time after having only come into the team midway through the first 45 as a substitution for Sam Byram.

His mistake cost Leeds a goal against the Tractor Boys, which led to the decision from manager Daniel Farke to replace the player during the break.

What next for Cody Drameh?

That incident could spell the end of his time at Elland Road, with a host of Championship clubs interested in the defender.

Birmingham and West Brom have emerged as the biggest names in contention for his signing, but time is running out on completing a deal.

A contract renewal between Leeds and Drameh is looking unlikely, so he will be able to leave as a free agent next summer if a deal cannot be agreed before 11pm on Friday night.

Next up for Leeds is the visit of Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on Saturday.

Should Cody Drameh make the move from Leeds United?

Drameh was effectively thrown under the bus by Farke last weekend.

Even if his mistake was costly, he knew that Drameh would be adversely impacted by taking him off as a substitute, especially so early into the game.

That moment, along with the arrival of Spence, is a clear indicator that Drameh’s future lies away from Elland Road.

Getting out of Leeds might be the best move the player makes in his career as it has been a far more difficult time for him at Yorkshire than it was during his brief time at Kenilworth Road last season.

If he can rediscover that form from last year, then he will prove Leeds are making a mistake by letting him go so easily.