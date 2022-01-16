West Brom and Birmingham City cast eyes over Barnsley defender

West Brom are considering a January transfer move for Barnsley defender Liam Kitching, as per a report from the Sunday Mirror (16.01.21 – pg. 65).

The report states that Valerien Ismael is keen on a reunion with the 22-year-old but the Baggies are expected to face divisional competition from Birmingham City.

Kitching has been an integral member of the Barnsley squad this season, appearing 16 times in the league.

The young defender has predominantly operated as a central defender under Poya Asbaghi and earlier in the campaign under Markus Schopp.

Signing for the Tykes in January of last year, Kitching had to bide his time during the 2020/21 campaign, before emerging onto the first-team scene this term.

Ismael has had to contend with several injuries to defenders during the first half of the season, whilst Matt Clarke is only on loan at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict

Despite it being a season to forget for the Tykes thus far, there is plenty of scope for Kitching to continue progressing and shine at Championship level.

He is a young centre-back who is focused on playing football the right way, possessing the composure and intelligence when in possession to be trusted by his teammates.

He is also a physical presence who will only continue to grow in stature and in dominance.

It is no surprise to see interest in the young defender, although, with all options available to Ismael, it would be difficult to see where Kitching would fit in.

He is establishing himself as a Championship defender, and with Barnsley’s second-tier status in question, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.