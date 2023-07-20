West Bromwich Albion are in the middle of what is becoming a difficult and frustrating transfer window.

The Baggies have yet to make a move in this summer transfer window and are two weeks away from heading into the new Championship season worse off than when they finished last season.

The club has lost Dara O’Shea to Burnley and has just sent Karlan Grant out on loan to Cardiff City.

But due to the financial constraints the club is facing, it’s been difficult for them to recruit, and they could face more key departures this summer.

However, some transfer business is being done behind closed doors, as Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has emerged as a potential option for West Brom, as reported by Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

He states that the Baggies are “among the Championship clubs” who have Hause on their list of defensive targets this summer.

What is Kortney Hause’s current situation?

Hause originally started his football career in West Ham United’s academy, but at an early age, he joined Birmingham City in 2011.

He stayed with the Blues for less than a year before signing for Wycombe Wanderers, where he stayed for two years and played 31 times.

Hause then joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, a team with which he stayed for five years and for which he has made the most appearances to this day.

During his time at Wolves, he spent some time in the academy as well as a loan period at Gillingham, but he did feature for the first team and impressed so much that he earned a move to Aston Villa.

The defender has been at Villa Park since 2019, but the majority of his time at the club has either seen him be a backup option or be on the sidelines due to injury.

Hause has only appeared 55 times for the Premier League club, with his last appearance coming in the 2021/22 season, a season where he only played seven times.

The 28-year-old joined Championship side Watford on a season-long loan deal last summer, but it was a loan to forget, as he played just three times, and they all came in the opening part of the campaign.

Hause later picked up an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season. He is now back at Aston Villa, with his future very much up in the air.

When does Kortney Hause’s contract expire?

Hause is obviously a player that has fallen down the pecking order at Aston Villa, and even with Unai Emery’s arrival, that doesn’t seem to have changed the situation.

Hause is contracted with the Premier League club until the summer of 2025, so that means any interested side like West Brom will have to pay a fee for the defender if they were to sign him on a permanent basis.

Would Kortney Hause be a good signing for West Brom?

Hause is a player who has plenty of Championship appearances to his name, so he would no doubt be a very good addition to any second-tier team.

The one concern would be his injury record, as West Brom don’t need to add a player who isn’t going to be fit for most of the campaign. But, when he has been fit, he has proven he is a very good player at this level, and considering West Brom need to replace O’Shea, he could be the man to do so.