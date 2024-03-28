Former Rangers player and manager turned pundit Ally McCoist has revealed that he wants Mikey Johnston to stay at West Bromwich Albion - so that he can't come back to Celtic and haunt his former club.

Johnston made the move to The Hawthorns in the January transfer window, joining on a loan deal until the end of the season from Scottish giants Celtic.

The 24-year-old has been at Parkhead his entire professional career, with his move to the Midlands being his second loan move away, having spent last season in Portugal on loan with Vitoria Guimaraes.

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies are currently inside the Championship's play-offs as they look to make a return back to the Premier League after three years away.

Ally McCoist wants Mikey Johnston to stay at West Brom and not return to Celtic

They are currently sitting in fifth place in the second tier, and are eight points clear of seventh place, with eight games to go - a place in the top six is almost guaranteed, unless there is a surprise capitulation.

Johnston has been a key player for West Brom since his arrival, and in his 10 league games, he has scored six goals and assisted one, becoming one of the best players in the division based on his current form.

"By the way, you've got to mention the form of West Brom as well, who have really picked up - Carlos Corberan has done a brilliant job," McCoist exclusively told Football League World when speaking about the race for promotion from the Championship.

“They've got Mikey Johnston from Celtic, who, with the greatest respect, I hope he stays there and I hope he continues to do well because I don’t want him coming back up here and scoring those goals for Celtic!"

Mikey Johnston has had a great impact at West Brom

Johnston’s impact at West Brom has been second to none.

His goals have been needed - West Brom have currently scored the least amount of goals out of the teams in the top six, with all the other teams scoring ten or more goals than them, and it's come at an important time with two of Corberan's strikers on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old winger has shown himself to be a prolific goalscorer and match-winner, and despite only being at the club for two months, he has only scored three goals less than the Baggies’ current top scorer (Brandon Thomas-Asante, with nine goals in 32 games).

Johnston's form has been a surprise though - he has already matched his highest goalscoring tally in his career, already scoring as many as he did in the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign for Celtic.

Mikey Johnston's West Brom Stats Appearances 10 Minutes 606 Goals 6 Assists 1 Successful passes per 90 25.5 Pass accuracy 83.1% Successful crosses per 90 0.74 Cross accuracy 21.7% Successful dribbles per 90 2.67 Dribble success rate 62.1% Touches per 90 50.3 Touches in opposition box per 90 3.42 Stats Correct As Of March 28, 2024 - As Per FotMob

Should Mikey Johnston pursue a permanent move to West Brom?

Whilst McCoist may want Johnston to stay at West Brom so that he does not make Celtic better (due to McCoist’s affiliation with bitter rivals Rangers), it makes sense for a permanent move to West Brom to occur.

Johnston has struggled all his career at Celtic to nail down a starting spot, being mainly used as an impact sub.

However, it seems he has now found a place to call home, where he is starting regularly and playing well too.

Despite scoring goals, Johnston is still doing his best at what he is known for, which is taking a man on with his trickery.

West Brom do not have the option to buy, so it remains to be seen what will happen with Johnston in the summer. But he will certainly have a lot of interest.