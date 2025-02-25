This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alex Mowatt has been a regular presence in the West Bromwich Albion starting lineup this season.

The midfielder signed a new contract last summer to stay with the club as his old deal drew to a close.

He has repaid that extension by being a key figure in the team this year, starting 28 of their 34 league games so far.

The 30-year-old has even had his most prolific campaign for the Baggies so far, contributing six goals and two assists from 31 Championship appearances in total.

Alex Mowatt's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 25th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 76.35 Pass Completion (%) 87.30 Progressive Passes 7.51 Progressive Carries 1.52 Successful Take-ons 0.26 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.85 Progressive Passes Received 1.37

Alex Mowatt contract was an "important piece of business"

When asked whether the decision to extend Mowatt last summer was justified, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess agreed emphatically.

He praised the player’s performances this season, suggesting he’s one of the first names on the team sheet, and is hopeful he can continue adding more goals to his game as well.

“With the loss of [Okay] Yokuslu in the summer, being able to get Alex Mowatt to sign a new deal when it was initially looking like he could end up leaving is definitely an important piece of business that I’d be happy to get done,” Burgess told Football League World.

“We had to get it done last season.

“Of course, his partnership with Yokuslu worked so well last season, so it would’ve been difficult to see how that would’ve transpired with someone else, there’s the likes of Molumby or one of the new midfielders that have come in.

“But he’s taken an important role and become one of the more vital players in Albion’s first XI, he’s definitely one of the first names on the team sheet I’d have to say.

“And for sure, thank god that he did choose to stay, otherwise it could’ve been an even more difficult season for us this year.

“He’s been getting even more goals and assists than he has done in any other season so far I believe.

“So it’s definitely an added factor to his game, and hopefully he’s able to get a few more by the end of the season.”

West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table, but only one point clear of Coventry City in seventh place.

Alex Mowatt contract decision has proven the right call

Mowatt was an important part of the team last year, and letting him go for nothing would’ve ultimately hurt the team even without Yokuslu also going.

Keeping the 30-year-old has been great for the team this year, and his performances have been key to keeping the club in the promotion battle.

That he’s even been able to chip in with some goals is a sign that he’s not slowing down just yet, as he gets into his 30s.

If West Brom are to get a top-six finish again this year, then keeping Mowatt last summer will have proven a very important decision in that success.