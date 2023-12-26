Highlights Bakary Sako's move to West Brom shocked fans due to his Wolves connections, but he only made six appearances for the club.

Sako didn't fare much better at Crystal Palace, making only four appearances before being released.

Sako's career since then has been challenging, with failed transfers and limited playing time at various clubs. He is currently a free agent.

When Bakary Sako joined West Brom in October 2018, it caused a major shock amongst the Baggies fan base due to his Wolves connections.

Mali international Sako was a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace that summer, but not many supporters of both Wolves or West Brom would have envisaged him moving to the Hawthorns.

Sako had spent three successful seasons at Molineux between 2012 and 2015, and was a real fan favourite amongst the Wolves faithful. To see the winger move to the club's biggest rivals a couple of years later must have come as a blow.

The Black Country derby is a fiercely contested fixture with both teams looking to get one over on their nearest and dearest. However, there have been plenty of players who have crossed the divide, with Craig Dawson, Sakho, and Joleon Lescott being the last three players to play for both clubs.

Bakary Sako's time at West Brom

After three seasons at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Sako was a free agent throughout the summer and was signed by the Baggies on the 2nd October on a one-year deal until the end of the season.

Related 5 cut-price transfers West Brom could explore in January ft Albrighton and Hogan With a change in ownership and a busy January transfer window on the way, West Brom could target players out of contract in the summer.

He'd make his debut for the club at the end of October, starting and playing 61 minutes as the Baggies were held to a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

He'd feature from the bench the following week against Hull, playing 24 minutes, before finding himself out of the side for the next few weeks.

His next appearance would come at the end of December, with Darren Moore utilising his squad during the busy festive period, and he started against Sheffield Wednesday, failing to register a goal or assist.

His third and final start for the club came in an FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic, and he scored the Baggies' only goal in a 1-0 win over the Latics.

Two further substitute appearances would follow against Norwich and Bolton, taking Sako's total appearances for the club up to six.

Despite barely featuring at Championship level, former side Crystal Palace re-signed Sako in January until the end of the season, meaning Sako was at The Hawthorns for just three months.

It's fair to say that despite playing for the two major Black Country clubs, Sako will have fonder memories of his time at Molineux.

Bakary Sako's career since leaving West Brom

Sako made just four appearances for Palace, all from the bench, and was released that summer.

He signed a deal with Turkish outfit Denizilspor for the 2019/20 season, but the transfer never went through due to an injury to Sako.

He instead signed for Cypriot side, Pafos FC, but made just six appearances in total.

Bakary Sako's stats by club - Transfermarkt Club P G A Saint-Ettiene 125 17 15 Wolves 124 38 36 LB Chateauroux 77 11 3 Crystal Palace 54 8 1 Levadiakos 10 0 0 Pafos FC 6 1 0 West Brom 6 1 0

It proved a difficult couple of seasons for Sako, but he joined his former club Saint-Étienne in the summer of 2021, and made seven appearances in all competitions for the French side.

He then spent the last season with Greek outfit Levadiakos FC, before being released in the summer of 2023 after making just 10 appearances.

Now 35, Sako is a free agent.