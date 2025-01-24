This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Brom will be eager to ramp up their transfer activity for the remainder of January now Tony Mowbray has been appointed Baggies boss.

The 61-year-old was identified as Carlos Corberan’s successor after a four-week long search, and Albion will now be keen on giving Mowbray the tools to make a success of the remainder of this season.

Key transfer decisions both in and out of the club will be important to ensure the Black Country outfit are best equipped for the challenging second half of the campaign.

During the remainder of the window, West Brom may be keen on adding another outfield player from Europe, but they are currently restricted as they are unable to recruit more than four overseas players a season who do not meet the current points requirements.

Uros Racic is part of the quartet with Ousmane Diakite, Gianluca Frabotta and Torbjorn Heggem, and the Baggies may look to part ways with the Serbian to help free up another slot, with the Sassuolo midfielder unable to impress at The Hawthorns, failing to net a goal so far in the second tier.

Uros Racic West Brom record - 2024/25 season Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2024/25 Championship 20 0 2

West Brom urged to part ways with Uros Racic

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess believes West Brom should consider cutting short Uros Racic’s loan spell, with the midfielder linked with a move back to former club Famalicao.

Burgess said: “It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Albion consider terminating Uros Racic’s loan, with him not having much of an impact when he’s been in the team. With the arrival of Isaac Price this week too, I wonder if that might already be his replacement and a possible switch in formation, choosing between Diakite, Molumby, Mowatt and Price for a switch to 4-3-3 in the future.

“When Racic has been in the team, he hasn’t impressed much with the Albion faithful so far, with many finding him quite frustrating with his lack of energy. While he is quite tall, you’d expect him to be physical, but most Albion fans believe that’s the opposite with him.

“If he does leave, then another midfielder could be something West Brom look into, but I don’t think it would be much of a loss to see him go, as he is our fifth-best midfielder at this moment in time. A possible departure may lead to a player from the academy breaking through, like Harry Whitwell, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Racic leave this month.”

West Brom should seal Uros Racic exit to improve midfield

Going off the first half of the season, it’s clear Uros Racic doesn’t possess the all-round attributes to be a success in English football.

Wasteful in possession and a lack of physicality off the ball, there have not been too many positives to take watching the 26-year-old in the blue and white stripes.

With the Serbian remaining an unused substitute for Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge at Middlesbrough, it’s already evident the midfielder is unlikely to break into the first team picture any time soon, so a move away to another club on loan may be what is needed to help him reignite his career.

It’s a transfer gamble that, ultimately, hasn’t come off for Albion, and they should consider terminating his loan so they can recruit another overseas midfielder who could turn into a gem at Championship level.