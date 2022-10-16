West Brom add impressive 38-year-old to managerial search list

West Brom have added Steven Schumacher to their radar as they continue their search for Steve Bruce’s successor, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Pilgrims boss, who succeeded Ryan Lowe at Home Park after his departure to Preston North End was confirmed, currently sees his side top of the League One pile.

Plymouth have picked up 34 points from their opening 14 matches of this League One season and have bridged a four-point gap from Ipswich Town in second.

The Baggies, who secured just their second league win of the season yesterday afternoon in a 2-0 victory over Reading, have returned some dominant performances amidst a difficult start from a points tally perspective.

Seeing a number of high-profile names be associated with the job thus far, Schumacher is one of the latest managers to be “whispered at a high level.”

The verdict

Schumacher has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign as Pilgrims boss, after what was a difficult end to last season, narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

Now, after what was a summer full of productive signings, the Pilgrims have upped it a gear and are playing an attractive brand of attacking football whilst winning matches.

A deadly combination, the Pilgrims have won their last five matches, so it is no surprise that interest in the 38-year-old has surfaced.

A manager with fresh ideas, whilst gaining invaluable experience in the EFL already, Schumacher is certainly someone who should be targeted, however, he has embarked on an exciting project with the Pilgrims, making it difficult to assess if this challenge would appeal to him.