Highlights West Bromwich Albion have received a transfer offer for goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Reports suggest this was from Luton Town and that the club have accepted the offer.

Palmer was not involved in the club's pre-season friendly versus Bolton Wanderers today.

The new EFL season is now just days away, with West Bromwich Albion set to get their Championship campaign underway in one week's time.

Indeed, the Baggies take on Blackburn Rovers on the opening weekend, pitting two of last season's play-off chasing side against one another on the opening weekend.

With West Brom set to travel away to Ewood Park, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are bound to provide a stern test for the club.

Carlos Corberan may have to make a change to the squad he might have deployed for that Blackburn clash, though, with reports on Saturday suggesting that the Baggies have received and accepted an offer for one of their players from a Premier League side.

What is the latest news on West Brom's Alex Palmer?

Indeed, news first broke early on Saturday afternoon that the Baggies had received an offer for their 26-year-old goalkeeper and that he was set to be left out of their pre-season friendly with Bolton Wanderers today.

This was then confirmed when the club released their line-up for the clash, with Palmer nowhere to be found among the starting XI or substitutes.

A big update then emerged, with journalist Tom Collomosse revealing that it was in fact Premier League side Luton Town who had made the bid.

Furthermore, Collomosse's tweet confirmed that the Baggies had accepted the Premier League club's offer, and outlined the club's thought process for doing so.

Of course, Palmer featured for Luton Town briefly during the 2021/22 season after joining the club on an emergency loan deal in March 2022.

How long does Alex Palmer have left on his West Brom contract?

When it comes to Alex Palmer's current contract situation at West Brom, the club are certainly in a strong position and this could affect the fee they are set to receive for the player.

In fact, it was just a matter of months ago that the 26-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal at the club.

Signing a three-year deal back in May, Palmer, as a result, has a contract at The Hawthorns that runs until the summer of 2026.

Who will be West Brom's number one goalkeeper if Alex Palmer does leave?

With just a week to go until the club kick off their Championship campaign, it seems unlikely that they will bring in a replacement ahead of the Blackburn clash, if at all.

That would leave David Button and Josh Griffiths on the books heading into next weekend.

Out of those two options, it would surely be highly-rated young keeper Josh Griffiths to get the nod to start inbetween the sticks for the club.

Griffiths has a good level of experience for a 21-year-old, having had loan spells in the EFL with Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

Furthermore, Griffiths made 10 Championship appearances for West Brom last season when Alex Palmer picked up an injury.