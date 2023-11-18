Highlights

  • West Bromwich Albion had a strong start to the season in the Championship and are in contention for a playoff spot once again.
  • Several players for West Brom are set to leave on a free next summer, and the club must make decisions on whether to keep or release them.
  • Players like Ted Cann and Cedric Kipre should be kept, while veterans like Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly may be released due to age or lack of playing time.

It has been an excellent start to the season for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

The Baggies missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, but they look set to be among the top six contenders once again in the year ahead.

Albion's run of three consecutive victories came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 by fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday, but they head into the international break sitting seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th)

Team

P

GD

Pts

1

Leicester City

16

19

39

2

Ipswich Town

16

15

39

3

Leeds United

16

11

31

4

Southampton

16

1

30

5

Preston North End

16

-1

28

6

Sunderland

16

10

26

7

West Brom

16

9

26

8

Hull City

16

3

26

Head coach Carlos Corberan's immediate focus will be guiding his side to the play-offs, but the Spaniard is facing some big decisions over the coming months with a number of players out of contract at the end of the season.

We looked at which Baggies players are currently set to leave on a free next summer, and whether Albion should keep or release them.

Ted Cann - keep

Cann is currently Albion's third choice goalkeeper behind Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths.

Cann is currently Albion's third choice goalkeeper behind Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths.

The 22-year-old joined the Baggies in 2017 after his departure from Liverpool, and he has spent time out on loan with Worcester City, AFC Telford United, Yeovil Town and Leamington.

Cann is yet to make his senior debut for Albion, but he is a highly-rated goalkeeper, and an opportunity could open up for him if Palmer or Griffiths were to depart.

Cedric Kipre - keep

Defender Kipre arrived at The Hawthorns from Wigan Athletic in September 2020, but after struggling to establish himself in the team, he was loaned out to Charleroi and Cardiff City.

Defender Kipre arrived at The Hawthorns from Wigan Athletic in September 2020, but after struggling to establish himself in the team, he was loaned out to Charleroi and Cardiff City.

However, after scoring three goals in 43 appearances to help the Bluebirds to Championship survival last season, Kipre has been a regular for the Baggies this campaign.

The 26-year-old has started all but one league game for Albion so far, and he seems likely to be offered an extension.

Erik Pieters - release

Defender Pieters joined the Baggies last September after his release by Burnley.

Defender Pieters joined the Baggies last September after his release by Burnley.

Pieters made 36 appearances for Albion last season, and he has remained a key part of the team this campaign, featuring 14 times in all competitions so far.

However, Pieters is 35 years of age, and while he is still a more than capable performer at Championship level, there would be question marks over whether he could maintain that standard for another year.

Martin Kelly - release

Defender Kelly made the move to The Hawthorns last September following his departure from Crystal Palace.

Defender Kelly made the move to The Hawthorns last September following his departure from Crystal Palace.

After struggling for minutes in the first half of the season, Kelly joined Wigan Athletic on loan in January, but he suffered a serious knee injury on his debut for the Latics, and he has been sidelined ever since.

The 34-year-old was not in Corberan's plans last season, and that seems unlikely to change once he returns to fitness.

Nathaniel Chalobah - keep

Premier League - Fulham v Chelsea

It had looked like Chalobah was on his way out of The Hawthorns this summer after holding talks with Maccabi Haifa, but a move to Israel did not materialise.

The midfielder, who joined the Baggies from Fulham in January, has been a regular so far this season, providing one assist in 15 appearances in all competitions so far.

If Chalobah can maintain his form, he could be offered an extension.

Alex Mowatt - keep

Mowatt is another player who has enjoyed a change of fortunes this season.

Mowatt is another player who has enjoyed a change of fortunes this season.

The midfielder, who joined Albion from Barnsley in July 2021, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, and it seemed unlikely he had a future at The Hawthorns.

However, Mowatt has made 15 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist, and after becoming an integral part of Corberan's plans, the Spaniard could offer him a new contract.

Tom Fellows - keep

Winger Fellows spent last season on loan at League Two side Crawley Town, and he has been regularly included in the Baggies' squad since his return to The Hawthorns this summer.

Winger Fellows spent last season on loan at League Two side Crawley Town, and he has been regularly included in the Baggies' squad since his return to The Hawthorns this summer.

Fellows has made seven substitute appearances in all competitions so far, coming on in each of the last six league games, and the 20-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Leicester City, Southampton, Werder Bremen and Augsburg said to be keen.

Albion are said to be keen to tie Fellows down to a new deal, and they will be hoping that he commits his future to the club.

Adam Reach - release

Winger Reach joined the Baggies in August 2021 after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Reach joined the Baggies in August 2021 after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

Reach has scored just two goals and provided three assists in 59 appearances for Albion, and he is yet to feature this season due to a thigh injury, which is expected to keep him out until the New Year.

The 30-year-old will need to impress when he returns to earn a new deal, but it seems unlikely he will be offered an extension at this point.

Matt Phillips - keep

Winger Phillips is one of the Baggies' longest-serving players having joined the club from Queens Park Rangers in July 2016.

Winger Phillips is one of the Baggies' longest-serving players having joined the club from Queens Park Rangers in July 2016.

Phillips has enjoyed a strong start to the season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 16 appearances, and he has started every league game so far.

The 32-year-old remains an integral part of the side, and he should be offered a new deal.