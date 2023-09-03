West Bromwich Albion's financial situation has been laid bare for all to see, with growing discontent amongst supporters aimed at Guochuan Lai's running of the club.

Despite the off-field issues, Albion are one of the sides always expected to mount a play-off charge at a minimum whenever in the second tier due to the club's reputation.

In the transfer window, Carlos Corberan was only able to make three additions, with the loan signings of the exciting prospect Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton alongside the Spaniard's former Huddersfield full-back Pipa from Ludogorets, as well as the free transfer of Josh Maja.

Corberan will now have to use the free agent market to make further additions, and here are six players that he could target.

Kostas Stafylidis

The Greek international is now available on a free transfer following his release from VFL Bochum, and would provide significant competition in Albion's defence.

Corberan already has three capable of playing right-back, and doing so on the opposite flank may be an avenue he chooses to go down, with the likes of Conor Townsend and Erik Pieters already at the club. Staflyidis also has prior Championship experience from spells with Fulham and Stoke.

Josh Onomah

An option further up the field follows, and in an attempt to add depth to their attacking midfield areas, Josh Onomah would be an astute addition to the squad.

Having become a free agent after his short-term deal at Preston North End expired, Onomah is a player who at 26, still has room for improvement.

He is also no stranger to the division, having played a regular part in Fulham's eventual play-off final success in the 2019/20 season, where he accumulated four goals and three assists, with an average of 1.1 shots per game and 82.5% pass completion rate.

Andre Gray

Back as a free agent following his departure from Greek Super League side Aris, Andre Gray is reportedly on the radar of a host of Championship sides, as per FootballInsider.

Albion require further depth up front, with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Maja their only options as Daryl Dike continues his recovery, and adding Gray as a squad player wouldn't go amiss. The 32-year-old scored 8 times in 32 games in Greece, and also has 56 goals in 146 Championship appearances.

Anwar El-Ghazi

An optimistic shout, but the former Aston Villa man is now a free agent following the termination of his PSV contract by mutual consent.

During his previous spell in the West Midlands at Villa Park, El-Ghazi mustered 12 goal contributions in Dean Smith's side's eventual journey to promotion in the 2018/19 season, including a tremendous strike at the Hawthorns.

The Dutchman also accumulated 8 goals in 23 appearances for PSV last campaign. Whilst it may seem unlikely as other clubs will circle, he would definitely enhance Albion's end product from wide areas.

Luke Amos

A steady Championship performer from his time at QPR, Luke Amos would definitely add quality in Albion's midfield even if he weren't to start under Corberan every week due to other options.

Last season, the Spurs Academy graduate scored six times in just 21 appearances for an R's side which drastically tumbled down the league.

Amos possesses a creative threat and energy from the centre of the park, and whilst not a standout name in the free agent market, there are definitely worse options.

Phil Jones

Despite not featuring in a league game for over a season, Phil Jones is one of two former Manchester United centre-backs available as a free agent who would easily slot into most Championship defences.

The other being Axel Tuanzebe, who looks more likely to join Ipswich Town.

Jones would bring a wealth of knowledge and top-level experience into a defence which hasn't kept a clean sheet so far this season, and with West Brom having a higher reputation than most in the division, would Jones be enticed into a potential move to The Hawthorns?

The addition of a player with his calibre would also benefit youngsters such as Caleb Taylor, who is beginning to break into the first-team picture.