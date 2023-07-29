West Bromwich Albion may not have a huge amount of money to spend this summer.

Despite selling Dara O'Shea to Burnley, the Baggies' delicate financial situation may not have been automatically resolved by one sale and this is why their supporters need to be braced for a potentially disappointing transfer window.

Spending a reported £7m on Daryl Dike, who has spent much of his time at The Hawthorns out of action, is proving to be costly and they will be disappointed that previous decisions like this may affect the number of players they are able to bring in before the end of the window.

Have West Brom benefitted from the free agent market recently?

Despite spending so much on Dike and failing to sell Sam Johnstone before he left for free, Albion have also made some decent transfer calls in recent years, with John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all joining for free last year.

Erik Pieters also joined on a free transfer last September, with Carlos Corberan's side showing they can be smart in the window when required.

They will need to be smart with their money once again this summer, although many of the best free agents have already been snapped up.

However, there are some who are still without a club and we take a look at four Albion should be considering signing.

Which free agents should West Brom sign?

Tomas Vaclik

The Czech Republic international was very good for Huddersfield Town last season and played a big part in their survival, with the keeper managing to fill the void that Lee Nicholls created with his absence.

Albion may need a shot-stopper this summer, even though they currently have Alex Palmer, Josh Griffiths and David Button at their disposal.

You would back Palmer to be their number-one stopper next term, but Griffiths could potentially benefit from having another loan spell away from the Midlands club and Button has been linked with moves to Reading and Sheffield Wednesday recently.

Vaclik could be an excellent backup option for Palmer as an experienced stopper - and the Czech player's presence could allow Griffiths to go out on loan again.

It certainly wouldn't harm the Baggies to offer him a one-year deal, especially if Button does go.

Lucas Joao

Joao may not have made a huge impact at Reading last term - but that was largely down to Paul Ince's style of play and the fact he wasn't one of the first names on the teamsheet for a chunk of the season.

If he's given the chance to start regularly and the ball is played to his feet, he can be a real asset and you would back him to be a game-changer at The Hawthorns.

His injury record is a slight concern - but the Angola international is a prolific scorer and would be worth bringing in on a two-year deal if they can agree a sensible deal with the forward.

Ciaran Clark

Playing a part in Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League last term, the Irishman could be a useful asset for the Baggies to have.

At this stage, West Brom have Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters as options, with Martin Kelly ruled out of action with a knee injury.

However, Pieters may be required out on the left if Townsend sustains an injury and Kipre's future remains unclear following his loan spell at Cardiff City, so they may need a centre-back or two before the window closes.

He wasn't the most popular figure at Newcastle United during the latter stages of his time at St James' Park, but he did a respectable job at Bramall Lane and has more than enough experience to be an asset at The Hawthorns.

Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga may not have enjoyed the best spell at Watford - but he is a proven goalscorer and has enjoyed an excellent time in the EFL in the past.

With a full season of second-tier football under his belt, he may have the opportunity to get on the scoresheet a number of times next term and be a real asset for Corberan's side.

With Dike's injury record in mind and the fact Karlan Grant has sealed a loan move to Cardiff City, they could definitely benefit from having another striker at their disposal and Assombalonga is probably one of the better free-agent options out there.

And he's only 30 at this point, so he could be a decent goalscorer for Albion for at least a couple of years.