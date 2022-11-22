West Brom: 3 things that will be playing on Carlos Corberan’s mind over the World Cup break

West Brom go into the World Cup break sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

However, three successive victories under new boss Carlos Corberan has lifted the mood around The Hawthorns considerably and fans will be excited to see what the future holds under the Spaniard.

He has brought a solid organisation to the team and many individuals have improved instantly as his coaching methods appear to be well received with the group.

Of course, there is still plenty of work to do to ensure Albion climb the table and Corberan will be aware that they can’t get complacent. And, here we outline THREE things that will be on his mind over the break…

Maintaining the momentum

As mentioned, Corberan has transformed the mood around the club and in truth, he probably didn’t want the break as his side want to keep playing.

When Albion return in a few weeks time they may have lost that momentum, so Corberan needs to ensure that feel-good factor and spirit still exists when the campaign resumes.

What he has done since arriving is clearly working and he needs to keep that atmosphere around the training ground.

The January window

As is the case with most, this break will allow the chance for Corberan to look ahead to the January window.

Whilst he was only recently appointed, the new coach will have learnt a lot about his players and crucially where they need to strengthen.

He will be aware of what sort of budget he is working with and you would expect Corberan and the recruitment team to use this time to really identify who they want to sign in the New Year.

Getting Daryl Dike fit

The was a lot of excitement when the Baggies brought Dike to the club in January but injury issues mean he has only played four Championship games since joining.

One of those was a late substitute appearance last time out, so he is now back involved.

However, he still won’t be up to speed and you can be sure that Corberan and the fitness team are doing all they can to put the American through his paces to ensure he is ready to go in a few weeks.