West Brom endured a tough end to action in the Championship going into the October international break.

Not only did the Baggies go into that hiatus with a bruising 3-1 defeat to local rivals Birmingham City at St Andrew's, but they were also handed a damaging injury blow in that loss.

After goalscorer John Swift was forced off in the second half of that game, the Baggies subsequently confirmed that the midfielder has picked up a calf injury.

That blow is expected to keep him out for around six weeks, meaning the midfielder's anticipated return is unlikely to come until after the November international break.

As a result, the 28-year-old looks set to miss games against the likes of Plymouth Argyle, QPR, Coventry City, Hull City and Southampton.

Given Swift's importance to the side, it will be a significant blow for the Baggies to have him out for that period, as they sit 11th in the Championship table, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

John Swift in the Championship for West Brom - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 11 6 1 2022/23 45 6 9 Stats correct as of 18th October 2023

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three replacements for Swift that West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan could turn to in the next few weeks, right here.

Jeremy Sarmiento

Having joined West Brom on a season-long loan from Brighton back in the summer transfer window, Sarmiento has largely been made to wait for his chance at The Hawthorns.

The Ecuador international has made nine Championship appearances for the Baggies this season, but started just once in that time, although he has often looked bright when he has got on the pitch.

Those encouraging performances, combined with the fact that he is capable of playing as a ten, mean he could be a useful option for Corebran to turn to in filling the void vacated by Swift in attacking midfield for the time being, giving Sarmiento the chance to stake a claim for a longer run in the side in the process.

Tom Fellows

One positive for West Brom from that defeat to Birmingham, was the performance of young substitute Tom Fellows.

The 20-year-old looked bright on what was his first league appearance for the Baggies since the 2021/22 campaign, after a loan spell with Crawley Town last season, suggesting he may have the potential to hold his own at this level.

While more naturally right sided, his introduction could allow for some such as Jed Wallace to move into the more central or left-sided roles that Swift takes on for the Baggies, maintaining their attacking threats through those positions, and given Fellows a chance to prove himself.

Nathaniel Chalobah

If West Brom feel they need to take a somewhat more defensive approach while Swift is unavailable, then one option they could consider turning to is Nathaniel Chalobah.

Signed from Fulham back in the January transfer window, the 28-year-old has yet to establish himself in the starting lineup this season ahead of the Baggies' other midfield options, starting just one of his nine league appearances so far this season.

Even so, Chalobah would still be a solid option if Corberan feels he needs his side to sit deeper to grind out results without the attacking threat of Swift in the next few weeks, meaning this could be an opportunity for the former Chelsea man as well.