West Brom 1-1 Brentford: FLW report as Bees hold below-par Baggies to frustrating draw

West Bromwich Albion’s impressive winning run at The Hawthorns came to an end on Saturday afternoon, as the Baggies were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Both of these high-flying sides came into this clash on the back of two victories over their respective local rivals – Brentford defeating Fulham by a goal to nil last week which saw them climb up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

West Brom, meanwhile, came from behind to defeat Birmingham by three goals to two at St. Andrew’s thanks to two late strikes from Charlie Austin – however there would be no place in the starting XI for the 30-year-old on Saturday.

There was one thing that most fans would have surely been expecting from this clash – goals, and lots of them.

The hosts came into this encounter as the division’s leading scorers with 45 strikes to their name, as they prepares to come up against a Brentford side that put seven past Luton over a fortnight ago.

It promised to be a thrilling encounter between two sides chasing promotion, and after two minutes, the visitors threatened to break the deadlock straight away.

Rico Henry burst down the left-hand side before pulling the ball back for Ollie Watkins – his flick found Bryan Mbeumo, whose shot was saved comfortably by Sam Johnstone.

It was the Bees who continued to dominate the rest of the half. A couple of minutes later, Said Benrahma wriggled away from his marker and whistled a powerful shot at Johnstone, who could only tip around the post for a corner.

Benrahma was a constant threat for Thomas Frank’s side as he has been for the past couple of seasons, with the midfielder drifting in from the left and picking up pockets of space behind the lively Watkins.

Can you get 14 out of 14 on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 14 What colour is West Brom's 2019/20 away shirt? Green and yellow Violet Black Red

The Algerian, receiving the ball from Christian Norgaard in the 15th minute, expertly flicked the ball over Ajayi’s head and went down under the challenge of the powerful defender. No foul was given by referee Darren Bond, though, and play continued.

Another lacklustre first-half display from the Baggies, then, and they could well have been punished on 28 minutes. Ajayi’s clearance went straight to Norgaard on the edge of the box, but the Dane could only curl the ball just wide of the post.

Ajayi did have a chance to make amends for his previous error just two minutes later, though. Matt Phillips fired in the hosts’ first corner of the game which fell to the Nigerian, but he met the ball on the bounce and volleyed way over.

The afternoon presented Kyle Edwards with a chance to stake a claim for a place in the starting line-up in the absence of Grady Diangana, and the winger had a great chance to open the scoring in the 39th minute.

The winger was fed through on goal by the creative Matheus Pereira, but David Raya was to sweep the ball from his feet, as he tried to go round the Spanish shot-stopper.

But as the half entered its latter stages, Brentford took a deserved lead in the 43rd minute.

Having been so dangerous from corners already, Mathias Jensen’s cross found Henrik Dalgaard who got in front of Hal Robson-Kanu and flicked the ball home with a deft header into the top-right corner.

A perfect end to the half for the Bees, then, or maybe not.

With the Baggies looking for an instant response, they got it through a carbon copy of their opponents’ goal just 90 seconds later. Phillips’ dangerous cross was drilled in towards the front post, and there was Darnell Furlong to beat the run of his man and head the ball home.

A frenetic end to a half that Brentford had been dominating, as Darren Bond blew the half-time whistle before both teams marched down the tunnel.

Slaven Bilic’s side came out for the second half knowing that a win would take them five points clear at the top of the table, with Leeds United losing 1-0 to Fulham at the interval.

The second-half started in disappointing fashion for the hosts, though, with Kyle Bartley coming off on 48 minutes after failing to shake off the injury he sustained in the opening 45 minutes.

Young defender Dara O’Shea came on in his place, and he was given the difficult task of dealing with a lively Bees attack.

The Baggies did dominate the early stages of the half, and they might have taken the lead had Edwards made a prper connection with the ball, rather than scuffing a shot inside the box which trickled through to Raya.

Not as many clear-cut chances were created as there were in the first-half as both sides searched desperately for a goal that would put them into the lead.

Both managers made changes in the 71st minute in their attempts to do so – Kamo Mokotjo replacing Jensen, and Phillips making way for Charlie Austin.

Bilic continued to ring the changes, bringing on Filip Krovinovic for Edwards as the game entered a scrappy stage – both sides having plenty of the ball, but both defences standing firm and snuffing out the danger.

Brentford did threaten to snatch a late winner too, but O’Shea was there to poke the ball away from the onrushing Watkins, and Ajayi showed his power and strength to dispossess the twisting and turning Benrahma.

After winning the game with a quickfire brace last time out, Austin thought he must have won it for Albion in the closing stages.

On 88 minutes, Pereira’s shot was parried by Raya straight into the striker’s path and he fired home from close-range – only for the goal to be ruled out by the linesman for offside.

Only three minutes were added on at the end of the match, as Brentford looked to deliver a suckerpunch. Benrahma’s free-kick was cutely chipped to the edge of the area, with Norgaard volleying narrowly wide.

But that was to be the end of a hectic afternoon, on a day where the Baggies missed the chance to move five points clear of second place.

An impressive performance and battling point for the Bees, though, who sit one point off arch rivals Fulham who occupy third spot.

FULL TIME: West Brom 1-1 Brentford.