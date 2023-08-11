Stoke City will be looking to expand on their 100 per cent record to the season with a win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Last weekend's 4-1 battering of Rotherham United has them second in the table, a superb start that they will look to expand upon as one of the season's dark horses.

A 2-1 win over West Brom in the Carabao Cup in midweek continued that good spell of form, and Alex Neil will be hoping to go one better and head the top of the league if other results go their way. Football League World takes a look at how they could lineup.

How could Stoke City lineup against Ipswich Town?

Given the news in midweek, we have predicted the starting line-up that Alex Neil might opt with ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash at Portman Road.

GK: Mark Travers

Travers joined the Potters from Bournemouth earlier in the window, and he massively impressed. Expect that to continue.

RB: Ki-Jana Hoever

Hoever joined the Potters from Wolves on loan last season, and after a stellar campaign in Staffordshire, he made the return to the bet365 Stadium again in the summer in a bid for more game-time.

He marked his second debut with a well-taken opener against Rotherham after a superb ball across from Josh Laurent, and he will be looking to keep up his good form under Alex Neil as his side make the trip down south.

RCB: Michael Rose

Rose joined from Coventry over the summer, and he looked increasingly assured on his debut.

Luke McNally may have a shout after featuring in midweek vs West Brom, but Neil is unlikely to change a winning league formula.

LCB: Ben Wilmot

Wilmot’s injury towards the end of last season against West Brom made him a doubt for the upcoming campaign, but he saw that off by featuring in the full game against the Millers last week.

The talented centre-back will surely come into the fold once again against Kieran McKenna’s side.

LB: Enda Stevens

It will be an unchanged back line in East Anglia, with Stevens also impressing for the Potters ahead of the crunch clash.

His move in the summer is another inspired signing with the Potters flush with experience.

RCM: Josh Laurent

The skipper will start once again after starring in both competitive games so far this season.

His presence will be vital against a side that are on a real resurgence this season.

CM: Ben Pearson

The midfield stopper will also be crucial to stop the likes of Conor Chaplin running amok on a much-awaited return to second-tier action in East Anglia.

His permanent arrival in the Midlands is another astute signing by Neil.

LCM: Daniel Johnson

The Championship stalwart will line up alongside his former Preston partner in the centre of midfield.

His flair and creativity will be ideal to supply the front three with chances.

RW: Andre Vidigal

The Portuguese forward has struck three goals in his first two games for Stoke, and should be one of the first names on the team sheet as a result of his early-season form.

ST: Wesley

The first change to this line-up; Jacob Brown’s departure to Luton Town earlier in the week means that the striker spot is going spare.

The former Aston Villa man showed his credentials in midweek with a goal against the Baggies, and he should start up front.

LW: Ryan Mmaee

Mmaee started up front last week, but he can play anywhere across the front three.

Chiquinho might just need a little more time to adapt to the side, whilst Tyrese Campbell doesn’t get a look in as he continues his spell out of the side.