Wes Foderingham speaks out on mad moment after Sheffield United’s 3-3 draw with Blackpool

Sheffield United‘s 3-3 draw with Blackpool on Saturday was one of the standout matches of the weekend in the EFL.

The Blades led 2-0 early on through James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye before a Jerry Yates double brought the Tangerines level before half time.

Blackpool looked to have won it through Kenny Dougall’s second half finish before Ollie Norwood levelled things up in the 98th minute, after the visitors had battled hard after being reduced to nine men with around ten minutes of normal time remaining.

The red card tally for the afternoon was doubled after the final whistle with Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery involved in a heated exchange that led to both players falling to the ground with a piece of the other’s shirt in their grip, providing a crescendo to the large brawl that had broken out.

The club’s appeal on Foderingham’s red card was rejected and therefore the 31-year-old will miss the next three matches through suspension.

Foderingham took to Instagram to send a message to supporters after his suspension was upheld.

He wrote: “Disappointed to be missing the next 3 games.

“Football is an emotional game and sometimes they get the better of us.

“I will be cheering the boys on and preparing for my return.”

Emotions running high is a poor excuse for Foderingham’s needlessly aggressive actions and there is a small chance that Adam Davies keeps him out of the team, should the next three games go well for the Blades from a defensive standpoint.

In time, it feels more likely that this only proves to be a small blip in what has been an excellent period for Foderingham at Sheffield United, since the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades made very hard work of a Blackpool side who many are expecting to be battling relegation this season, continuing their slide away from the summit of the second tier since the international break.

Lavery was also sent off for the incident after the final whistle, but it did appear that Foderingham was the aggressor, it will be interesting to see if there is any love lost when the two sides meet at Bloomfield Road later on in the season.