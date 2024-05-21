Highlights West Ham United are considering Wes Foderingham as a backup goalkeeper option after his Sheffield United departure.

Foderingham may provide reliable cover behind current keepers Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski at West Ham.

The experienced goalkeeper may attract interest from other clubs in the Football League after leaving Sheffield United.

West Ham United are interested in signing goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after his departure from Sheffield United was confirmed.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who says that the Hammers are keen to bring the 33-year-old to provide cover between the posts.

2023-24 has been a season to forget for the Blades, following their promotion from the Championship last season.

The Blades endured a dismal campaign in which they amassed just 16 points, finishing bottom to confirm their immediate relegation back to the second-tier of English football.

However, it seems as though Foderingham may have the chance to make a quick return to the Premier League.

West Ham keen on Wes Foderingham signing

Following the end of the campaign, Sheffield United confirmed that a number of senior players would be leaving the club when their contracts expired this summer.

One of those was Foderingham, with the goalkeeper leaving after four years with the club, having joined on a free transfer from Rangers back in the summer of 2020.

Since making that move, the 33-year-old has gone on to make 112 appearances in all competitions, and was a big part in the club winning promotion during the 2022/23 campaign.

Wes Foderingham senior club career - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Swindon Town 191 199 71 Rangers 144 143 56 Sheffield United 112 149 39 Stats Correct As Of 21st May 2024

But with it being confirmed that the goalkeeper will be leaving Bramall Lane this summer, this latest update has claimed that West Ham are now keen to sign him.

It is thought that the Hammers are keen to bring Foderingham to the club as cover in the goalkeeping department.

Among West Ham's current goalkeeping options, Alphonse Areola still has several years remaining on his deal with the club.

Meanwhile, Lukasz Fabianski is entering the final 12 months of his deal, while 23-year-old Joseph Anang - who has never made a competitive senior appearance for the club - is out of contract this summer, meaning it is likely that Foderingham is being targeted as a third-choice stopper.

For their part, West Ham finished ninth in the Premier League this season, in what was David Moyes' last year in charge of the club.

It is expected that the Hammers will appoint Julen Lopetegui as his replacement as manager at some point this week.

Wes Foderingham could be a safe signing for West Ham

It does feel as though the signing of Foderingham would, in some ways, be a sensible one for West Ham to make.

With Areola and Fabianski on the books, it does make sense that the Hammers would only want a goalkeeper who may come in as cover, rather than one who may become first choice.

As a result, they are not going to want to splash the cash too much on someone who it only likely to play a limited part in the coming period.

Given he is available as a free agent, Foderingham fits that bill well, and he does have some useful top-flight experience, meaning he could do a reliable job for them when called upon.

However, it is likely that the 33-year-old could attract interest from elsewhere this summer, with clubs in the Football League seeing him as something as a bargain.

While he would not be playing on the same stage as he would with West Ham, they may be able to offer him the opportunity to play on a more regular basis than he would with the Hammers.

It could, therefore, be interesting to see just what stance Foderingham takes over his future in the coming months.