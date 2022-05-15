Wes Foderingham shares message with Sheffield United supporters after club’s defeat to Forest

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has taken to Twitter to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The shot-stopper would have been hoping to help his side keep a clean-sheet at Bramall Lane in the first leg of this play-off semi-final.

However, despite the fact that Foderingham did make some key saves for his side, he couldn’t stop Forest from sealing a 2-1 victory.

After denying Philip Zinckernagel from close range, Foderingham was powerless to prevent Jack Colback from opening the scoring as the Forest man fired an effort into the roof of the net.

The Blades keeper was called into action again just before half-time as produced a fine double save to prevent Sam Surridge and Brennan Johnson.

Following the break, Forest doubled their advantage via an effort from Johnson.

During the closing stages of the game, Sander Berge gave his side a lifeline in terms of the tie by heading home from Morgan Gibbs-White’s delivery.

Reflecting on his side’s performance against Forest on Twitter, Foderingham has admitted that the club are not out of the tie and has insisted that it is still all to play for heading into the second-leg.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who did Sheffield United sign Matthew Kilgallon from in the 2000's? Burnley Everton Watford Leeds United

The 31-year-old posted: “Down but not out.

“All to play for on Tuesday.”

Down but not out. All to play for on Tuesday ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/giXZAUGvhf — Wes Foderingham (@wes_foderingham) May 15, 2022

The Verdict

If it wasn’t for Foderingham’s superb individual display, the Blades’ hopes of promotion would have been dashed yesterday.

The keeper recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.32 in this fixture as he effectively kept his side in the tie.

United now face the daunting task of trying to secure a victory at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Forest’s only defeat in front of their own supporters since the turn of the year came in the FA Cup as they were beaten by Liverpool in the quarter-finals of this competition.

The Blades will need Foderingham to be at his very best again when they make the trip to Nottingham in midweek if they are to have any chance of progressing in the play-offs as their opponents are likely to carve out openings in this fixture.