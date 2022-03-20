Wes Foderingham shares message as he reflects on Sheffield United’s latest victory

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest performance in the Championship.

Foderingham helped his side seal a 2-0 victory over Barnsley by producing an assured display at Bramall Lane.

The keeper was called into action in the first-half of this clash as he made an excellent save to deny Matty Wolfe from opening the scoring for Barnsley.

The Blades took the lead in the 56th minute as Sander Berge bundled home from close range after being teed up by Conor Hourihane.

Morgan Gibbs-White then doubled his side’s advantage as he latched onto a pass from Oliver McBurnie before taking the ball past goalkeeper Brad Collins and slotting into an empty net.

Barnsley went close to netting what would have been a consolation in the closing stages of the game as Carlton Morris’ header hit the woodwork.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades climbed into the play-off places.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be looking to build upon this victory when they take on Stoke City following the international break.

After participating in yesterday’s game, Foderingham took to Instagram to reflect on the club’s latest display.

The keeper posted: “3 points.

“Clean sheet.

“Few days rest now over the international break ready for the final 8 games of the season.”

The Verdict

This particular victory could prove to be a crucial moment in the Blades’ season as they aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League later this year via the play-offs.

By using the confidence gained from this result to their advantage, United could potentially retain a place in the top-six between now and May.

Foderingham will be hoping to play a major role for his side in their remaining league fixtures after producing another solid display against Barnsley.

The former Rangers man has now kept an impressive total on 14 clean-sheets in 24 league appearances this season and will unquestionably be confident in his ability to add to this particular tally in the club’s upcoming showdown with Stoke.