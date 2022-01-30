Wes Foderingham shares message as he reflects on Sheffield United’s latest triumph

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has taken to Instagram to share a message following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The Blades backed up their recent triumph over Luton Town by sealing all three points in their showdown with Peterborough United yesterday.

The Blades went close to opening the scoring on several occasions in the first-half of this fixture as they piled on their pressure on their opponents.

Following the break, Billy Sharp scored his 122nd Championship goal of his career as he fired past Peterborough goalkeeper Steven Benda.

An own-goal from Callum Morton doubled the Blades’ advantage in the 81st minute.

As a result of this triumph, Paul Heckingbottom’s side moved up to 11th in the Championship standings and are now only six points adrift of the play-off places.

Foderingham has now managed to keep an impressive total of seven clean-sheets at this level during the current campaign and will be aiming to add to this tally when United face Birmingham City on Friday.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, the former Rangers man has taken to Instagram to reflect on the Blades’ latest triumph in the second-tier.

The keeper posted: “3 points and a clean sheet on the road. Great work from the boys.”

The Verdict

United’s decision to replace Slavisa Jokanovic with Heckingbottom may turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke if their new boss leads them to a play-off place later this year.

In order to have the best chance of achieving this particular goal, the Blades will need Foderingham to maintain his fitness as well as his form.

The keeper is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.85 in the Championship which is a figure that has only been bettered by five of his team-mates this season.

With Adam Davies looking to provide some added competition for the goalkeeping position in the coming months, Foderingham knows that he will need to continue to perform at a high standard in order to keep his place in the club’s starting eleven.