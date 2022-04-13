Wes Foderingham reveals what Filip Uremovic is like at Sheffield United

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has praised the positive impact of recent Blades signing Filip Uremovic.

Uremovic joined the Blades on a short-term deal last month to bolster their defensive options, with his contract with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan suspended.

Foderingham, who describes the Croatian as ‘hard as nails’, says the 25-year-old has settled in quickly at Bramall Lane.

“He’s a big character and he comes out with some random shouts before the game, which the boys chuckle at,” Foderingham told YorkshireLive.

“You can see straight away he has that passion and he has that drive. He’s hard as nails and you can see it in the tackles.

“I think he’s a great fit for us, it shows he has come into the side and we have kept two clean sheets in his two performances and I think he has done really, really well to deliver those types of performances as a new player.

“That’s a sign of a very good footballer that he has settled in really quickly, you can see he understands football and his role in the team. He’s performed admirably.”

Uremovic has appeared twice for the Blades so far in the Sky Bet Championship, and in both matches the side have kept a clean sheet.

Also discussing the Croatian defender, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said the 25-year-old has been everything he hoped he would be.

“He’s been important not just how he’s played, you do get a feel for his personality on the pitch, and it’s no surprise to see him captain of his club and the level he’s played at shows he can cope.” Heckingbottom said, via YorkshireLive.

“He’s exactly what I hoped he would be.”

“I am pleased to have him with us and you can see how well he has stood up to the challenge.”

Sheffield United and Uremovic next face Championship strugglers Reading in the the league on Friday afternoon as the Blades look to consolidate their place in the play-off positions.

The Verdict

Given his pedigree and the level he had played at previously, you always felt like Filip Uremovic had something to offer the Blades in their run-in after signing for the club.

That appears to be the case, with both his teammates and boss praising the 25-year-old.

His deal at Bramall Lane only lasts until the end of the season, but he is already quickly becoming a bit of a fan favourite at the club – as much as you can be after two matches, anyway.

If Uremovic can help the Blades achieve a place in the play-offs and dare I say it, promotion to the Premier League, he could go down as a Sheffield United cult hero for eternity.