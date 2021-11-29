Wes Foderingham reacts to Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Bristol City

Wes Foderingham has not had a lot of luck since signing for Sheffield United from Rangers in the summer of 2020.

The 30-year-old has had to play second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale, Michael Verrips and Robin Olsen and only earned his first league minutes for the club in late August of this year.

The Blades have only lost one of his six starts this season in which time he has kept four clean sheets and will be hoping to keep his place between the sticks when Robin Olsen returns from the injury.

Foderingham took to Instagram to express his delight as the Blades brushed aside Bristol City on Sunday.

He wrote: “Great performance by the team today to round off a good week!

“3 points. Clean sheet.”

There was one very impressive reflex save from a header from a corner that Foderingham had to make in the first half, but otherwise it was a very comfortable afternoon for the Blades with the re-installed back three ahead of the 30-year-old keeping the Robins at bay.

A third consecutive clean sheet would suggest that United are slowly turning a corner and the supporters will keep believing with the gap to the play-off places a bridgeable six points.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see who Paul Heckingbottom has the most faith in with Olsen and Foderingham both desperate for the number one spot.

The Blades may have had to give assurances to Roma in the summer that Olsen would be first choice before completing the loan deal, however if United continue to be so resilient at the back Heckingbottom will not want to disrupt the rearguard.

The switch to three at the back seemed to work on Sunday, giving Jayden Bogle way more licence to get forward and bringing the best out of David McGoldrick occupying spaces in and around a central striker.

It was good to see Rhian Brewster back amongst the goals as well, a player who came in with a hefty price tag and struggled to perform under the two previous managers.