Wes Foderingham makes bold claim regarding 24-year-old at Sheffield United

Sheffield United picked up a respectable 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough on Sunday, taking their Championship points tally to four after three matches.

The Blades led twice, through Sander Berge and a Ryan Giles own goal, but a Chuba Akpom brace ensured Boro took a share of the spoils.

Berge’s future has seemed uncertain for the majority of the summer transfer window, with the Blades unlikely to sell the Norwegian for any less than £30 million.

Wes Foderingham explained his stance on the current state of play with Berge when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I’m not frightened to say he’s better than this level.

“Because he is, but it shows great ambition from the club to try to keep him.

“He’s a top, top player.”

It is hard to argue against Berge being a mid table to top half Premier League player when fully fit, and keeping him, even until January, could significantly help the Blades back up their fifth placed finish in 2021/22.

The Blades have not been very adventurous at all in the transfer market since relegation to the Championship, and that has made Berge an even more crucial player for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Having started the season so strongly, an exit still feels like the most likely outcome in this window.

The Verdict

With Morgan Gibbs-White returning to his parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, United are needing players from the squad to step up and replace the goals and creativity that he brought to Bramall Lane.

Berge is the most capable player in looking to fill that void, and losing him in the coming weeks would seriously dent the club’s promotion hopes.

Players of Berge’s quality only usually end up playing in the Championship due to suffering relegation from the Premier League, and in that it will be tough for the Blades to recover from losing Berge and Gibbs-White from their attacking midfield contingent in 2021/22.