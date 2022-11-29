Wes Burns shares five-word message with Ipswich Town supporters as he reflects on latest win

Wes Burns has taken to Instagram to reflect on Ipswich Town’s latest display in the FA Cup.

The Blues managed to book their place in the third round of this competition by securing a 4-0 victory over Buxton at Portman Road on Sunday.

Burns played a key role in the opening goal of this fixture as he teed up Conor Chaplin who slotted an effort past goalkeeper Theo Richardson.

Ipswich then doubled their advantage via a strike from Gassan Ahadme.

Following the break, Chaplin extended his side’s lead by firing a sublime effort into the top corner.

Kayden Jackson then added a fourth for the Blues in the closing stages of this fixture.

Ipswich are set to take on Championship outfit Rotherham United in the next round of the competition in January.

Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna will be determined to oversee an upset in this competition as the club last progressed past the third round of FA Cup in 2010.

Following his side’s latest triumph, Burns opted to share a brief message with Ipswich’s supporters on Instagram.

The Wales international posted: “Professional team performance last night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wesley Burns (@wesleyburns__)

The Verdict

Ipswich managed to avoid what would have been a major shock by maintaining their performance levels on Sunday as they proved to be too strong for Buxton who currently play in the National league North.

Having registered his seventh assist of the season in this aforementioned fixture, Burns will be keen to produce another encouraging attacking display on Friday when his side host Fleetwood Town in League One.

Currently second in the League One standings, Ipswich will move above Plymouth Argyle if they beat Fleetwood and Steven Schumacher’s side slip up in their showdown with Port Vale at Home Park.

The Blues will also extend the gap between them and fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday to four points by defeating the Cod Army as the Owls are not set to make their return to league action until Saturday.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Ipswich Town players?

1 of 25 Freddie Ladapo 11 9 18 21