Wes Burns sends message to Ipswich Town supporters after significant update shared

Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns has revealed his happiness at securing a new deal at Portman Road.

👀… Delighted is an Understatement!! Can’t wait to see you all back at PR next season. 🚜💙 https://t.co/69QCWsz04i — Wes Burns (@wesley__burns) May 16, 2022

The right-sided player joined from Fleetwood last summer and whilst it was an inconsistent campaign for the Tractor Boys, Burns was outstanding individually, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists in 37 games.

Such form saw Burns named the Player of the Year for the club, and he has also been rewarded with a new contract, with the news announced on Monday.

And, taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old sent a message to the fans as he reflected on committing his future to the Suffolk outfit.

“Delighted is an Understatement!! Can’t wait to see you all back at Portman Road next season.”

Burns’ form continued to impress under current boss Kieran McKenna, with the former Manchester United coach doing a fine job with Ipswich since his arrival earlier this year, even if they couldn’t finish in the top six.

McKenna is sure to make changes to his squad in the coming months but Burns will expect to be a regular once again.

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

The verdict

This is fully deserved for Burns because he has been superb this season and offers so much down the right with both his work-rate defensively, but more importantly, his contributions in attack.

So, agreeing fresh terms with the player makes total sense and McKenna will be pleased to have one of his best players in a good place going into next season.

Now, Burns will want to build on his fine first season and to play a big role in what’s expected to be a promotion push at Portman Road next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.