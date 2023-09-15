Highlights Ipswich Town have had an impressive start to the Championship season, currently sitting in second place with four wins out of five matches.

They have put 12 points on the board already, with wins over Sunderland, Stoke, QPR, and Cardiff.

The team may have a few key players unavailable for their upcoming match against Sheffield Wednesday, but they are confident in their predicted XI, including George Hirst who has trained all week.

Ipswich Town have had an excellent start to the season upon their return to the Championship.

Despite being a newly promoted side, nobody really expected the Tractor Boys to struggle this season. However, the impressive fashion in which they have started the campaign has certainly caught the eye.

At this very early stage, for example, the club sit second in the Championship standings, having won four of their five league matches.

Wins over Sunderland, Stoke, QPR and Cardiff have seen the club put 12 points on the board already, with the only blemish on their record so far a 4-3 defeat to Leeds United.

With their opponents this weekend, Sheffield Wednesday, yet to pick up a win this season, Kieran McKenna's side will surely fancy their chances of putting another three points on the board.

What is the latest Ipswich Town team news?

Ipswich could be without a few key players on Saturday, though, with McKenna providing the following injury update ahead of the Sheffield Wednesday clash.

“Janoi [Donacien] is still working his way through his rehab but isn’t ready yet,” McKenna told TownTV.

“He will be at least another week or more.

“Wes [Burns] isn’t too bad and we’ll see how he is tomorrow. It was right for him to come back and we appreciate the sensible decision was made by all on that.

“There’s no major tear or anything like that, so he’s recovered for a few days and we’ll see how he goes when trying to join in training tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, despite coming off against Cardiff City early prior to the international break, Kieran McKenna confirmed that George Hirst has trained this week.

Ipswich Town predicted XI to face Sheffield Wednesday

With the above injury news in mind, here is the predicted XI we think Kieran McKenna could go for on Saturday afternoon.

GK: Vaclav Hladky

With Christian Walton still sidelined, the obvious choice in between the sticks for Ipswich Town is Vaclav Hladky.

RB: Harry Clarke

Janoi Donacien remains out for this weekend's clash, as confirmed by Kieran McKenna, meaning Harry Clarke is likely to keep his place at right full-back this weekend.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

With Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess having proved a winning pairing on the majority of occasions so far this season, it seems sensible to go with the pairing again for Saturday's clash.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Could essentially copy and paste what has been written for Woolfenden here. The signing of Axel Tuanzebe could soon put this pair under pressure, though.

LB: Leif Davis

Has done a solid job so far this season at left-back and therefore should continue there this weekend.

CM: Sam Morsy (C)

If fit, a club skipper tends to play and that's the case with Sam Morsy here. Two assists to his name already this season shows he continues to contribute in an attacking sense at this level, too.

CM: Massimo Luongo

The 30-year-old has picked up where he left off at the end of last season early this campaign and slots in next to Morsy in this XI.

RW: Omari Hutchinson

With Wes Burns having returned from international duty with an injury, we've gone for Omari Hutchinson on the right. Burns could well feature, but given he was only set to train on Friday before the game, a start may come just too soon.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Two goals to his name already this season and an easy choice in this role for Saturday's clash.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

An impressive start to the season with three goals and one assist in five league matches. Easy choice on the left if fit.

ST: George Hirst

Despite having come off early versus Cardiff, McKenna confirmed he had trained all week and, therefore, we think Hirst could start. Perhaps harsh on Freddie Ladapo, though, given he bagged a brace when replacing Hirst versus the Bluebirds last time out.