Wes Burns makes exciting Ipswich Town claim for next season

Ipswich Town star Wes Burns has claimed it is going to be an exciting season for the Tractor Boys in 2022/23.

Burns and his teammates could only manage 11th place in League One this season, but under new boss Kieran McKenna, Burns believes the club are heading in the right direction.

“I think the fans can already see our style of play is changing massively since the new boss has come in,” Burns told EFL.com.

“Results have been good, we don’t lose many and we broke the club’s record for most time without conceding a goal.

“It’s clear that the club is heading in the right direction and it’s going to be an exciting year for us next season.”

Burns himself had an impressive campaign despite Ipswich‘s mediocrity, scoring 12 goals and 7 assists in 37 League One appearances.

The majority of those goals came under Kieran McKenna, with Burns feeling he is being played in a position he is thriving in under the Northern Irishman.

“At the start of the season, we were playing a 4-2-3-1 formation and I was an inverted winger.” he continued.

“Paul Cook wanted me to cut inside and affect the game centrally, whereas throughout my career I’d always played with chalk on my boots basically.

“I did okay in that role, but it was new to me.

“Since the new boss has come in, he’s given me the freedom to play wide, play high and threaten in behind and that’s where I’ve thrived most.”

The Verdict

Wes Burns might be right here – Ipswich Town do feel like they are heading in the right direction

The club certainly improved when Kieran McKenna took over at Portman Road and although they were unable to reach the play-offs in the end, there are definitely positives that you can see going forward.

Burns himself will no doubt be a key part in whatever success Ipswich Town may or may not have next season, too, with the 27-year-old having had a fantastic season in League One.

Ipswich are certainly ones to watch next season.