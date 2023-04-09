Ipswich Town's fine run of form continued early in the Easter weekend with an emphatic victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road.

In a match where the Tractor Boys dominated possession, they made the breakthrough in the 38th minute via George Hirst, and never looked back.

Conor Chaplin's 45th minute strike ensured the club were 2-0 up heading into the break, and further second half goals from Wesley Burns and Freddie Ladapo, from the penalty spot, ensured a 4-0 win for the home side.

The victory extends Ipswich's current win streak in League One to eight matches, whilst the club are unbeaten in their last 12 league outings.

That fine form, and Saturday's win, saw Ipswich leapfrog Sheffield Wednesday and move into second place in the third tier standings at present.

The Tractor Boys have a game in hand over the Owls, too, although do not on league leaders Plymouth, whom they are two points adrift at this stage.

Wes Burns' four-word reaction to the Wycome victory

Of course, one of the players that has continuously impressed for Ipswich Town was on the scoresheet once again on Saturday, as well as providing an assist - Wes Burns.

The 28-year-old has starred all season for the club, and if they do go on to win promotion, he will certainly have played a big role.

To date, in League One, Burns has scored six goals and registered 12 assists in 35 appearances.

Celebrating the victory, Burns took to social media with the following four-word message.

"C🅰️n’t Stop, Won’t Stop 👨‍🍳!!" the Ipswich Town man wrote on Instagram.

Will Ipswich go on to secure promotion?

With seven games left to play, you'd certainly have to say that Ipswich Town are currently looking good to go on and achieve one of the top two spots in League One.

Their current run speaks for itself - eight consecutive league wins, and 12 league matches unbeaten.

This comes at a time when the pressure is ramping up, and the way McKenna's side have dealt with that so far has been incredibly impressive.

As well as Ipswich are playing, Sheffield Wednesday are the opposite at the moment, too, with no league win in their last six third tier matches.

With that in mind, you'd have to back Ipswich to get their promotion bid over the line in the coming weeks.