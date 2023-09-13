Despite not even winning the League One title last year, Ipswich Town are seemingly finding life in the Championship extremely comfortable.

The Tractor Boys have won four of their first five league matches in the 2023-24 season, sitting in second position with only Preston North End ahead of them in terms of points won whilst they also completed plenty of solid transfer business.

The international break however can sometimes throw up unwelcome surprises for clubs, and that includes injuries.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

And Ipswich are no exception as they could end up being without a key first-team individual in the form of Wes Burns after he has recently been away with the Wales national team.

Having appeared as a second half substitute last Thursday in Wales' 0-0 draw with South Korea, Burns was announced as pulled out of the Cymru squad before their important Euro 2024 qualifying match against Latvia.

At the time, it was stated that Burns had picked up an unspecified injury in the build-up to the trip to Eastern Europe and that he would withdraw from selection, meaning he could return to his club for treatment.

What has Rob Page said on Wes Burns' injury?

Having brought him on against South Korea, Wales boss Rob Page revealed what the issue Burns was suffering with was down to his hamstring.

“Wes came on and he’s tweaked his hamstring," Page said, per Ipswich site TWTD.

"We’ve got a duty of care to the player and for the club as well, so I think it was too risky to bring him.

"He’s pulled his hamstring, so it’s best off to send him back.”

With Wales having enough depth in their squad to manage, Burns was released back to Portman Road and the Dragons went on to win 2-0 in Riga thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks.

Will Wes Burns feature for Ipswich Town this weekend?

The big question now is whether or not Burns will be fit enough to play this coming weekend as on Saturday afternoon, Ipswich will travel up to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough as they look to continue their fine start to the campaign.

Burns has started for the Tractor Boys in all five Championship matches so far this season, proving to still be Kieran McKenna's first-choice on the right flank despite the signing of Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea over the summer.

So far, Burns has notched just one assist this season which came in a 2-0 victory over Stoke City at Portman Road, and he has a long way to match his figures in League One from 2022-23, which saw him score eight times and also bag 14 assists on top of that.

It's likely though that Burns may not be risked, especially from the start, if he has tweaked his hamstring as it may not have fully recovered in time for this weekend's contest.

McKenna has depth in the form of Hutchinson and Kayden Jackson who can also play out wide if needed, so it may be wise with a packed fixture list coming up that Wales international Burns is given more time to recover.