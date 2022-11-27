Wes Burns in 4th – Ranked: Ipswich Town’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Ipswich Town will be hoping they can sustain their promotion push this season with Kieran McKenna at the helm.

It’s been a positive season so far for the Tractor Boys after what was a disappointing campaign last year.

Despite a huge recruitment drive, the club never seemed to threaten for a place in the top six until the last few games and by then it was already difficult.

However, with some minor adjustments and one or two additions in the summer under McKenna, the club are heading in the right direction as they look to sustain their promotion challenge.

Here, we take a look at the squad and review the top five valued players in the Ipswich side.

5. Lee Evans (€600k)

Evans is an experienced campaigner and has been a key player for the Tractor Boys over the last two seasons.

This is reflected in his value as the midfielder sits as the fifth highest valued player at the club. He’s the top performing player in Kieran McKenna’s side according to Whoscored, boasting an average rating of 7.40.

He’s made 15 appearances so far this season and an essential cog in the midfield alongside Sam Morsy.

4. Wes Burns (€800k)

The versatile Burns is next on this list and again has proved to be an astute signing. Last season, Burns provided 18 goal contributions and has six to his name already this season.

He’s an important player in McKenna’s side and scored the pivotal goal in the tight home game against Derby earlier this season.

Should his form continue, he could find a more regular slot in the Welsh international set up.

3. Christian Walton (€800k)

Walton was once a promising keeper having been loaned out to several clubs during his time at Brighton. However, now he’s settled at a permanent club in Ipswich, the supporters are seeing a very steady goalkeeper.

Walton has impressed in his loan spells but his value will continue the climb with first team football at Portman Road. He’s kept eight clean sheets this season with double figures a certainty.

2. Conor Chaplin (€1.20m)

Chaplin made the surprise move to Ipswich last season, opting to drop down a division to League One. That’s reflected in his value here with his form and ability playing a major role in that as well.

He’s scored six goals so far this season as he looks to improve upon the nine he scored last season and at 25 years old, there’s more improvements to be made.

1. Sam Morsy (€1.20m)

Perhaps the most likely to top this list as he sits on the same value as Chaplin.

The midfield general has been exceptional for several clubs including Wigan and Middlesbrough in recent years and will be looking for his third promotion to the Championship with Ipswich.

With over 400 games under his belt and seven international caps, Morsy has earnt his place at the top of this list.