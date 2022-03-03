Wes Burns explains what Ipswich Town need to do to achieve play-off ambitions

Ipswich Town have been very consistent since the arrival of Kieran McKenna and a solid defensive process has built a foundation for them to kick on in their top six pursuit.

The Tractor Boys struggled for that consistency at the start of the season as many new players took time to acclimatise under Paul Cook, but McKenna has given supporters hope of promotion this term and made the final 11 matches extremely significant in chasing down the top six.

The gap currently stands at six points, not a million miles away and unbeaten in their last six the squad are optimistic about their chances.

Wes Burns explained what Town need to do to realise their play-off ambitions when he spoke to Twtd.co.uk.

He said: “When the boss came in, we were saying that if we could average two points per game through to the end of the season it should take us very close or even into the play-offs.

“We did a recap yesterday and we’ve taken 24 points from his first 12 games as manager, so we’re still very much on track to do that.

“We have 11 games left and if we do get an average of two points per game that will be 22 points.

“That will give us a total of 75 points and I think there has only been one occasion in the last 20 years when that has not been enough to get a team into the top six.

“So that’s our aim now, to maintain the two points a game average over our final 11 games.

“We are due to go on one of those runs that a team always goes on towards the end of the season.

“It was Blackpool last year and I have no doubt it will be Ipswich this year.”

It is a great to see how invested Burns in particular is in the club’s push and that the aims have been simplified so well between now and the end of the season.

Blackpool’s story seemed like a bit of a one-off, but it is something for Ipswich to look to that example in ensuring that belief does not drop-off at the business end of the season.

The Verdict

Burns has simplified it very nicely and given the downturns in form of some of the teams above them, 22 points may well turn out to be enough to finish in the top six although it is all hypothetical speaking.

The summer signing from Fleetwood Town has been one of the Tractor Boys’ most consistent performers this season and his ambitions to play second tier football again are very clear in his words.

It is very important that Ipswich take a game by game approach, the table is more difficult to read with clubs having played a different amount of games than each other and the Tractor Boys will need to continue their unbeaten run just to keep pace in the short term.