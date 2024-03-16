Highlights Winning 28 points from losing positions highlights Ipswich Town's strong team spirit and bench impact.

Wes Burns believes Ipswich have the most ready squad in the Championship.

Given the club's involvement in the promotion race, this could prove a vital asset.

Ipswich Town star Wes Burns has highlighted one of Ipswich Town's key strengths ahead of their Championship promotion run-in.

The Tractor Boys are well in the race to earn a spot in the Premier League next campaign, along with Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton.

Wes Burns highlights key Ipswich Town strength

Speaking ahead of Ipswich Town's Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, Burns has been discussing what he believes is one of the club's biggest strengths this season, and something that could prove a big plus for the side in that race for promotion.

As per TWTD, Ipswich have picked up 28 points from losing positions this campaign, highlighting a real team spirit, and Burns believes it's because the club are the best around when it comes to players making an impact from the bench.

"It’s one of our massive things here really, people coming off the bench to influence the outcome of games." Burns explained, via TWTD.co.uk.

"We’ve said it before but I think we’re probably the most ready squad in the Championship – most goals off the bench and the biggest impact from substitutes that has been seen in the Championship this season.

“It’s a massive thing for us; if you’re not in the starting XI you don’t sulk. There are no egos here and everyone, starters or subs, knows there are three points at stake and everyone has to buy into that.

“If you’re coming off the bench you need to bring that impact because the lads put in so much effort for 65 minutes or so, and the very least you can do is put in maximum effort for the 25 minutes or so that you are going to be on the pitch. You’re coming on to make a difference.”

Ipswich Town league position

Of course, by claiming that they have the most ready squad in the Championship, Burns is suggesting that when it comes to the squads impact, Ipswich are ahead of their promotion rivals.

The Tractor Boys will hope that stands them in good stead for the remainder of the season as they fight for a place in the Premier League.

At present, Kieran McKenna's side sit third in the division, but are not too far off the top.

Indeed, as you can see above, league leaders Leicester City are just four points clear of Ipswich with nine matches to play, with Leeds United just a single point ahead.

Ipswich do have a healthy advantage over Southampton in fourth, however,, the Saints are still only nine points off league leaders Leicester, so must still be taken seriously at this stage.

Ipswich Town's remaining fixtures

With just nine matches to go, Ipswich face some potentially tricky fixtures in the closing weeks of the season, including one against fellow promotion contenders Southampton.

Ipswich also face play-off hopefuls in Norwich City, Coventry City and Hull City.

The Tractor Boys face Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town on the final day, too, in what could be a pivotal fixture for both sides.

Ipswich will hope Huddersfield Town's fate is decided either way by then as to take some edge off the fixture for their opponents.