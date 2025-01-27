Ex-Sunderland defender Wes Brown has encouraged his old side to activate their option to make Wilson Isidor's stay on Wearside a permanent one at the end of the season, despite concerns surrounding the valuation of the clause agreed with parent club Zenit St. Petersburg.

The Black Cats sorely struggled infront of goal last season and their shortcomings were well-documented by supporters, and for good reason too. Sunderland lacked a consistent goalscorer away from winger Jack Clarke, who left for Ipswich Town during the summer, and no striker at the club outscored Nazariy Rusyn's modest record of just two strikes.

Consequently, Sunderland concluded the campaign all the way down in 16th position but are now gunning for automatic promotion, with Regis Le Bris' fourth-placed side just three points shy of Sheffield United in second.

Sunderland have been among the most potent attacking outfits in the Championship and can boast real firepower at the top-end of the pitch, with Isidor proving a big hit this season after arriving on loan from Zenit back in the summer.

Related "Avoid" - Sunderland AFC issued warning over potential £16.8m transfer agreement FLW's Sunderland fan pundit has given his verdict on the latest forward being linked with a move to the club

The French forward has been prolific while establishing himself as something of a fan favourite. As per Alan Nixon, Sunderland have an option to make his loan stay permanent and are keen to do so, but the value of that - which is not formally clear at this stage, is said to be high while other clubs are also reportedly interested, meaning a bidding war could take place for his services.

Wes Brown urges Sunderland AFC to sign Wilson Isidor permanently

Although the exact price which would be required to sign Isidor on a permanent basis is not yet clear, Brown has been mightily-impressed with the frontman's performances and wants his old club to keep hold of him beyond his loan agreement.

The 45-year-old made 76 appearances for Sunderland between 2011 and 2016 after arriving from Manchester United, where he lifted the Premier League on five occasions along with two UEFA Champions League titles under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Brown exclusively told Football League World, speaking on behalf of NewBettingSites.uk: "I do [think Isidor is worth signing permanently]. He’s a player who has been instrumental, any time I’ve watched the games and highlights he’s been the focus of it.

"He looks very sharp, he can put the ball in the back of the net, he’s quick and he’s been very important for where they are at the moment in the league, which is a brilliant position - it’s a good eleven points between them and fifth.

"So they’re in the top four and fighting for automatic promotion, which is obviously what they’ve been looking to do the last couple of years. They’re getting better and better.

"He’s very important but the problem is when you do start scoring and you’re playing well, your valuation goes up and it’s very difficult to keep hold of players who are important to the team."

Wilson Isidor's 24/25 Sunderland AFC stats

Isidor has led the line for Sunderland excellently this term, so it's little wonder they are keen on acquiring his signature permanently and have been encouraged to follow through with that desire.

The 24-year-old joined as something of an unknown quantity, having spent the preceding two-and-a-half years playing in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow and Zenit, but has acclimated well to the demands of the Championship.

At this moment in time, only Borja Sainz, Josh Maja, Callum Robinson and Joel Piroe have scored more goals from open play than Isidor's tally of nine - though the ex-France youth international star notoriously missed two late penalties in Sunderland's dramatic stalemate draw at promotion rivals Burnley just over a week ago.

Wilson Isidor's 24/25 Sunderland stats via FotMob, as of January 27 Appearances 26 Goals 9 Assists 0 xG 9.62 Non-penalty xG 8.04 Chances created 15 Successful dribbles 12

But Isidor is back firing now after finding the back of the net during the 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle over the weekend, and Sunderland will hope he can continue to score prolifically as they bid to return to the promised land come the end of the season.

Should Sunderland get promoted, their financial muscle will naturally be strengthened, while they will also have increased pulling power to fend off competition elsewhere and those factors could well decide whether he becomes a permanent Mackem in a few month's time.