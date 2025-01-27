Former Manchester United and Sunderland star Wes Brown shared his thoughts on a host of topical EFL discussion points exclusively with Football League World.

Two of the ex-England international's previous clubs in Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are gunning for promotion from the Championship. Meanwhile, Bolton Wanderers have now parted ways with Ian Evatt and have been urged to roll back the years with a punchy Sam Allardyce reunion.

Heading into the final week of the January transfer window, the rumour mill is at full speed and has seen league leaders Leeds United continuing to be linked with Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, who is now of interest to Bayer Leverkusen. That could be hammer blow to Daniel Farke, but Michael Carrick has received better news by being able to retain Liverpool loan sensation Ben Doak for the season's entirety.

There is plenty to unravel, and Brown spoke exclusively to Football League World, on behalf of NewBettingSites.uk, to weigh in with his takes.

Sunderland AFC told to sign Wilson Isidor permanently

Wilson Isidor has been instrumental to Sunderland's promotion charge this season, with the Zenit St. Petersburg loanee returning nine goals from 26 league appearances.

The Mackems have the option to purchase the Frenchman permanently at the end of the campaign in accordance with the loan agreement. However, according to Alan Nixon, the valuation of that optional buy clause could end up preventing Sunderland from keeping him at the Stadium of Light.

Brown told FLW: "I do [think Isidor is worth signing permanently]. He’s a player who has been instrumental, any time I’ve watched the games and highlights he’s been the focus of it.

"He looks very sharp, he can put the ball in the back of the net, he’s quick and he’s been very important for where they are at the moment in the league, which is a brilliant position - it’s a good ten points between them and fifth.

"So they’re in the top four and fighting for automatic promotion, which is obviously what they’ve been looking to do the last couple of years. They’re getting better and better.

"He’s very important but the problem is when you do start scoring and you’re playing well, your valuation goes up and it’s very difficult to keep hold of players who are important to the team."

Verdict offered on Manchester United's Jobe Bellingham transfer interest

Meanwhile, Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has reportedly earned interest from Manchester United amid a stunning campaign with the promotion hopefuls. The 19-year-old prodigy has enforced his reputation as one of the finest players outside the top-flight, meaning Sunderland may be sweating further in regards to his future should they fail to gain promotion this term.

Brown isn't surprised that Bellingham is the subject of top-flight transfer interest. He told FLW: "I don’t know, it’s a tough one. It’s still early on in his career, obviously he’s been playing for Sunderland and doing a really good job.

"I think when players are playing well in the Championship, they will have the top clubs looking at them. It’s as simple as that, especially with his age.

"So I just think you’ll have to see how that one pans out. I know United will definitely be looking for players in the summer and he could be in there, would he be top priority? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be looking at the talented young stars of other clubs and we’ll have to wait and see on that one.

"He’s coming in under a lot of pressure. He’s done really well and has stood on his own two feet, he’s been an important player to where they are in the league."

Sunderland AFC have made a statement of intent with Enzo Le Fee signing

While the likes of Bellingham and fellow midfield hotshot Chris Rigg continue to be linked with moves away from Wearside, Sunderland have bolstered the middle of the park by securing an ambitious loan agreement for Roma's Enzo Le Fee, a deal which includes a mandatory purchase option worth £19.23 million in the event of promotion.

"I think it is [a statement of intent]," Brown explained.

"They’re understanding of where they are in the league and especially when you’re fourth and on the doorstep of automatic promotion, I think they understand over the last few years they’ve dropped off and taken their foot off the pedal a little bit.

"This year, I think they’ve attacked it a bit more which is the complete right way to go. It’s paying off, they need to maybe even add another one so they’ve got that depth for the remainder of the season.

"With the confidence they’re showing at the moment, they could get automatic promotion which I’m hoping they do."

Blackburn Rovers will want to avoid previous play-off failures

Brown is hoping that former side Blackburn can hold out their pursuit of a play-off finish instead of falling just short as they have in previous years. Rovers have been a real surprise package this season and are in seventh place after 29 games, despite losing top scorer Sammie Szmodics over the summer.

He said of Blackburn: "It’s a tough one. Obviously I was at Blackburn for a year, great club, they just seem to miss out most years, I don’t know what it is - maybe they don’t sign enough in January to back that up and help out.

"I’m hoping that’s not the case, they need to keep everybody fit. You just never know, but if you look back at previous seasons they’ve been around here at this point and gradually just fall off so hopefully the experienced players who have been there for longer will help with that.

"This division is tough, you can win two or three games on the bounce and you’re up there, but if you lose two or three games you feel the pressure and that’s what Blackburn have had the last few seasons.

"Hopefully that experience can help them going forward."

Blackburn Rovers would receive a blow if Tyrhys Dolan leaves on a free transfer

But Blackburn could be dealt a blow come the summer, where it feels increasingly likely Tyrhys Dolan will leave Ewood Park as a free agent at the end of his contract.

Rovers have spent a significant amount of time trying to tie the talented winger down to fresh terms but to no avail, and Brown believes it shows the gravity of 'player power' in today's game.

"To lose anyone for nothing [would be a blow]," he said.

"It’s a shame but that’s how football has gone, the player has the power and it would maybe be even more difficult to offer him a big contract as well.

"It’s a tough one, maybe it could’ve been sorted out earlier on and that’s always where you go back to but when things like this happen in football, it’s sad for the club.

"He would be a big miss."

Bolton Wanderers urged to strike Sam Allardyce reunion following Ian Evatt exit

Brown has advised Bolton to strike an emphatic reunion with vaunted former boss Sam Allardyce, who spent eight successful years with the Trotters between 1999 and 2007 - leading the side during their glory days in the Premier League.

Allardyce said he would not intend on declaring his interest in a spectacular return to management with Bolton, but with Evatt having now left, Brown has told the club to consider an approach.

Bolton are currently ninth in League One but could see their play-off hopes bolstered by the return of Allardyce. Brown told FLW: "It’s not been the best season, has it? I’ve seen the results and with the way it was going, it was inevitable that it was going to happen.

"Get big Sam back in! I’ll tell you what, he would love that - I know big Sam well.I know he’s chilling out know and is relaxing but I’m sure he would love to help out.

“Bolton are a massive club looking to do bigger things but they’re really struggling at the moment and have not done much this season, it’s unfortunate. But that’s the way football is played out now, if you don’t win then the manager takes the fall."

Leeds United have shown ambition with Emi Buendia transfer pursuit

Brown has praised Leeds for their undoubted ambition in chasing a deal for the Argentine playmaker, who is poised to leave Villa Park this month.

The Whites' interest dates back to the summer, but reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have also approached Unai Emery's side in a bid to land Buendia - which surely now represents a stumbling block as far as Leeds are concerned.

Brown added: "Leeds are a big club, aren’t they? I’m going to say no [when asked whether or not he can realistically see Buendia dropping down to the second-tier] but Leeds, if you look at where they are in the Championship, they’re the best team there so it would be a bit of a gamble for him.

"If you ask him if he wants to play in the Championship this season, he would probably say no and would want to play Premier League football or in the top-flight elsewhere.

"So it would be a gamble on his behalf but you can’t fault Leeds, they’re looking to do bigger and better things and getting players in of his standard, that’s what they need to drive them through.

"Leeds have got the name to do that, you can look at them in the league and see how they’re getting on. If they got him, it would be a tremendous signing but you’d have to have good negotiation skills!

"It would definitely help Leeds."

Retaining Liverpool FC's Ben Doak is a huge boost for Middlesbrough, Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough were handed a timely boost when it was confirmed the recall deadline in Doak's agreement at the club expired last week, leaving Liverpool unable to take him away from the Riverside Stadium mid-season.

The exciting winger has shone this season and was the subject of bids from Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace amid talk of a recall with a view for Liverpool to sell him on for a handsome figure. However, that's not going to be the case now and Boro could reap all the rewards from that.

Brown said: "I’ve seen him in two games, he was absolutely brilliant; old-school, drives at defenders, stepovers, head down getting past a player but the one thing I will say is how good his deliveries are, he’s also very intelligent.

"Knowing Michael, he’s tried very hard to keep hold of him because he’s a big part of their team at the moment. Liverpool have a player there and they’re obviously looking forward to getting him back at Anfield at some point and seeing what he can do, but I think it’s crucial that Middlesbrough have kept hold of him.

"He’s been one of the better players for me there."