Wes Brown shares score prediction for Man Utd’s EFL Cup final clash with Newcastle

Manchester United will be looking to win the EFL Cup for the sixth time in their history when they face Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The Red Devils set up a showdown with the Magpies by eliminating Nottingham Forest from this competition in the previous round.

Erik ten Hag’s side proved to be too strong for Forest as they secured a 5-0 win on aggregate.

As for Newcastle, they defeated Southampton in the semi-final last month.

By United’s high standards, they have experienced somewhat of a drought when it comes to winning trophies in recent seasons.

The club last claimed a major honour at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

With Jose Mourinho at the helm, the Red Devils beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final.

Mourinho also oversaw a successful run in the League Cup during this particular campaign as United beat Southampton at Wembley.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, former Red Devils defender Wes Brown has predicted that the club will secure a 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Brown said: “I’m going to the game on Sunday, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I think United will win two nil.

“I think it will be a tighter game than most people anticipate, but ultimately, I think United’s quality will shine through and we should have enough to win it.

“I think this is a great opportunity for United to win their first trophy under ten Hag and to create that winning feeling in the club.

“ten Hag will know how important that could be for the future and he will remind the players that playing for United is all about winning trophies, which is what the players will want to achieve.

“They will be completely focussed on lifting the first piece of silverware on Sunday.”

The Verdict

United’s supporters will be hoping that Brown’s prediction for Sunday’s game turns out to be correct as a win over Newcastle could provide the club with a great deal of momentum heading into the closing months of the season.

The Red Devils are currently only five points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League and will be eyeing up a potential title push.

In order for United to have the best chance of defeating Newcastle this weekend, they will need Marcus Rashford to be firing on all cylinders.

Having provided an incredibly impressive total of 33 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season, Rashford will be confident in his ability to cause issues for the Magpies at Wembley.