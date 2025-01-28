Former Manchester United and England international defender Wes Brown has praised ex-teammate Michael Carrick for retaining loan star Ben Doak at Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season following intense speculation.

Middlesbrough pulled off an undoubted coup to land Doak on loan from Liverpool last summer, with the highly-rated Scotland international making a significant impression in the Championship this term.

But come the turn of the year, Doak had been at the centre of speculation amid rumours that Liverpool were going to cut his loan stay short in a bid to cash in on the talented winger for a profit.

According to reports, both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town saw bids rejected for Doak, as the Premier League duo then set their sights elsewhere by signing the likes of Romain Esse, and Jaden Philogene and Julio Enciso, respectively.

The speculation soon decreased before Carrick revealed last week the deadline had passed for Liverpool to use their recall clause, an agreement which was brokered to enable Boro ample time to search for replacements if such measures were taken.

That now means Doak will be seeing out the remainder of the season at the Riverside Stadium, which represents a considerable boost to Boro's ambitions of gaining promotion back to the Premier League.

Carrick's side are currently occupying the Championship's final play-off slot amid a mixed run of form to get 2025 underway, but they will hope for an upturn in fortunes after bringing in the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Giles as of late.

Wes Brown lauds Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick for Ben Doak retention

Brown, who lifted both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League alongside Carrick during their shared days in Alex Ferguson's iconic Red Devils squad, has lauded his former teammate and his side for managing to retain Doak, which he believes was crucial as far as the remainder of the season is concerned for the Teessiders.

The 45-year-old exclusively told Football League World, speaking on behalf of NewBettingSites.uk: "I’ve seen him in two games, he was absolutely brilliant; old-school, drives at defenders, stepovers, head down getting past a player but the one thing I will say is how good his deliveries are, he’s also very intelligent.

"Knowing Michael, he’s tried very hard to keep hold of him because he’s a big part of their team at the moment.

"Liverpool have a player there and they’re obviously looking forward to getting him back at Anfield at some point and seeing what he can do, but I think it’s crucial that Middlesbrough have kept hold of him.

"He’s been one of the better players for me there."

Ben Doak's 24/25 stats for Middlesbrough FC

It's little wonder why top-flight clubs had expressed a real interest in prizing Doak away from Anfield - and, in turn, Middlesbrough - as he's been electric in the Championship this term.

Doak had only gained limited first-team experience with Liverpool before the current campaign but instantly acclimated to the demands of life in the second-tier and has been one of the most dangerous wingers in the league.

The teenage attacker is a specialist in one-v-one situations, with his explosive speed and dynamism giving nightmares to many a Championship full-back this year, while his crossing is also excellent and has provided many goals for Carrick's side.

Ben Doak's 24/25 Championship stats for Middlesbrough via FotMob, as of January 27 Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 7 Chances created 44 Successful dribbles 35 Touches in opposition box 133

Doak has ten direct goal involvements from just 24 matches, while his underlying numbers are arguably even more impressive and illustrate the rich potential in the Scotsman's possession.

Should all go according to plan, Doak is going to enjoy a glittering career in the highest echelons of the game.

But in the here and now, he is crucial to Boro's aspirations for the remainder of the campaign and they have done rather well to have retained his services until May.