Highlights West Brom takeover progress: Deal getting closer to agreement, potentially changing club ownership amid financial issues.

Fear of player sales: Supporters concerned about potential January fire sale if takeover not finalized.

Optimism for the future: Despite off-field issues, West Brom performing well on the pitch and aiming for promotion to Premier League.

Progress is reportedly being made regarding the West Brom takeover situation.

According to John Percy, there is a sense that a deal is getting closer to being agreed as the Championship side looks to change ownership.

There have been a lot of issues behind the scenes with Guochuan Lai, who is currently looking to sell the Baggies before the end of this year.

Lai took control of the club in 2016, but financial issues have put his future with the Midlands outfit in doubt amid fan unrest.

Supporters are hoping that new owners will arrive soon, with a fear of a potential fire sale of players in January considered a cause for concern.

What is the latest West Brom takeover news?

It was previously reported that Lai is hoping to earn up to £60 million in any potential sale of the second division side, with multiple suitors showing an interest in purchasing Albion.

The club announced earlier this week that a second loan has been agreed with MSD Holdings Ltd, following a borrowing of £20 million from them at the end of last year.

It is believed that this loan, which is smaller than the original £20 million borrowed last December, will help maintain the day-to-day operating costs of the club, and that it is not expected to be used to fund any potential January transfer spending.

West Brom sold club captain Dara O’Shea for £7 million last summer, and further outgoings could be necessary in January if a sale isn’t agreed in time.

However, there is still optimism that something can be ironed out by January, which could prevent the need for player sales.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping that his first team squad is not impacted by any off-field issues, with West Brom aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

West Brom made limited signings last summer, with just three fresh faces arriving at the Hawthorns.

Jeremy Sarmiento, Pipa and Josh Maja were brought into the fold, with the former duo arriving as part of loan agreements and the latter signing as a free agent.

Despite the lack of investment, Corberan has overseen a very positive first half of the Championship season.

West Brom are currently third in the table, albeit having played a game more than fourth and fifth place Leeds United and Southampton.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is now seven points following a 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday night, but the Tractor Boys are in action against Millwall this evening.

Can West Brom fight for promotion to the Premier League?

Given the circumstances behind the scenes, West Brom have done extremely well to be competing near the top of the Championship table.

January could prove a very important period for Corberan’s side, as any potential player sales would come as a real blow to the Spaniard.

The financial situation at the club is quite dire, and needing another loan is not a great sign, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel in terms of a takeover.

While there are no guarantees that the new owners will make a transformative impact, they should help steady the currently sinking ship.