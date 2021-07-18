‘We’re winning the league’, ‘Avoid this deal at all costs’ – Contrasting reactions from these Sunderland fans after striker transfer swoop suggested

Sunderland are keen on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths who could be available on a season-long loan.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland target Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths in shock loan movehttps://t.co/wpfI3BgVcW pic.twitter.com/qBsna2n8y3 — Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) July 17, 2021

The Scotland international recently signed a one-year deal to remain at Parkhead, although it wasn’t clear whether he would be involved in the plans of new boss Ange Postecoglou.

And, it’s now been claimed by The Sun that the new Hoops chief is ready to sanction a move for the left-footer, with the Black Cats ready to offer Griffiths a return to England.

Even though the 30-year-old has been prolific in Scotland over the years, it’s fair to say the potential arrival of the former Wolves man divided opinion among the fan base.

Whilst some recognise that Griffiths could be the goalscorer that Sunderland need, others feel that the off-field issues he has had in the past means this is a deal the club should avoid.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Leigh Griffiths is a goalscorer and at League One level he would get that but his attitude isn't there and he simply can't be trusted off the pitch. I absolutely hope we avoid this deal at all costs would cause problems in the dressing room. Big no for me that one #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) July 17, 2021

If we sign griffiths am cancelling me season ticket and going to pools #Safc — Dunny (@Dunny20872678) July 17, 2021

Agree, to much baggage. Stay clear — 1879 (@Graham1879) July 18, 2021

Sign Leigh Griffiths and we’re winning the league #safc — DM (@Mustardinho) July 18, 2021

If #SAFC sign Leigh Griffiths, at least I can give up football I suppose. — Graham Falk (@GFalkMedia) July 18, 2021

Leigh Griffiths would be a superb addition IMO. ☄️⚽️ 🥅 — Seany (@Seany_Rids) July 18, 2021

@SunderlandAFC @krespeakman that’s me done as a Sunderland fan if he’s signed. Would rather we came mid table due to not scoring enough goals. — Adam Guest (@adamguest) July 17, 2021