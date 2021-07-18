Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘We’re winning the league’, ‘Avoid this deal at all costs’ – Contrasting reactions from these Sunderland fans after striker transfer swoop suggested

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sunderland are keen on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths who could be available on a season-long loan.

The Scotland international recently signed a one-year deal to remain at Parkhead, although it wasn’t clear whether he would be involved in the plans of new boss Ange Postecoglou.

And, it’s now been claimed by The Sun that the new Hoops chief is ready to sanction a move for the left-footer, with the Black Cats ready to offer Griffiths a return to England.

Even though the 30-year-old has been prolific in Scotland over the years, it’s fair to say the potential arrival of the former Wolves man divided opinion among the fan base.

Whilst some recognise that Griffiths could be the goalscorer that Sunderland need, others feel that the off-field issues he has had in the past means this is a deal the club should avoid.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


