“We’re very happy to have him” – Watford fan pundit addresses key figure

In recent years, Watford have become well known for their quick turnover of managers and last season was no different.

The Hornets had three different managers in 2021/22 but it was still not enough to prevent them suffering relegation down to the Championship.

Approaching the second tier this season, it looked clear that the club needed to alter their methods somewhat and it seemed they got the memo as they appointed Rob Edwards as manager after he led Forest Green Rovers to promotion up to League One.

It’s quite a step up from League Two to the Championship but the Hornets have only lost one game so far this season and sit sixth in the league so he seems to have adapted well.

With that in mind, we asked one of FLW’s Watford fan pundits, Justin Beattie, for his thoughts on Edwards’ first month in charge.

He said: “Early thoughts about Rob Edwards are that he’s done well. He’s come in and he’s got us where we are in the league already which is kind of in the top six.

“He seems like a good man, he seems like a good coach, his engagement with fans is good. The last few managers we had had absolutely zero engagement with the fans whatsoever so I think the fans are willing to give him time.

“They’re willing to back him which is good because obviously our turnover of coaches in the past has been enormous so to get behind a coach and back him no matter what is kind of quite new for us.

“I think he’s going to do well , I think he’s an exciting young manager, good talent and yeah, we’re very happy to have him at the club.”

Edwards has done an impressive job at Watford so far this season. Even in the summer transfer window, Watford conducted themselves well and both cashed in where they could as well as kept hold of players who could be vital parts of the squad this season.

The Hornets are playing some good football and as they progress into the next month, they will be looking to convert some of their draws into wins with three wins and four draws under their belt so far this season.

For the fans, it will be refreshing to have a manager who is connected with the fans and he will have a good idea about how to gain their support given he has come from the lower leagues. Therefore, you can imagine he will be well supported throughout the season as Watford try and achieve promotion.