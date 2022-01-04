‘We’re trying’ – Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted to The Star that the club needs to sign new players in order to address the balance in the squad.

The Owls are currently sat ninth in the Sky Bet League One standings at the time of writing and are well into the process of looking to bring some new faces on board that are capable of helping them to become genuine promotion contenders as we move further into the new year.

However Moore is set to only be limited to signing free agents and loans due to the fact that finances are tight at Hillsborough right now.

The Wednesday boss has now made the following admission when discussing the prospect of bringing in some new players to the football club when asked about it recently:

“If the opportunity comes to address that, then we’ll do so to try and readdress the balance.

“We’ve identified potential signings, but obviously to get them over the line there’s a lot of red tape. We’re trying to do that at the moment.”

The club are said to be in the market for a new centre back, left back and another attacking player if the opportunity to bring in the latter arises.

Meanwhile Moore has also admitted that he isn’t sure if there will be departures from the Steel City club or not this month.

The Verdict

There is no doubt that Sheffield Wednesday need to bring in some fresh blood to supplement their current squad, with the defence arguably being the most in need of reinforcement.

However the Owls would be silly to limit themselves to just strengthening one area and that is why they will be looking to cover all bases over the next few weeks.

The loan market will throw up plenty of good options, whilst there are also some hidden gems that could be acquired as free agents.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what route they go down considering how tight their finances are perceived to be.