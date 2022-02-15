“We’re too far gone” – Fulham fan pundit discusses Fabio Carvalho situation after Liverpool transfer interest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham have had a fantastic season so far, with Fabio Carvalho emerging as a key player under the guidance of Marco Silva.

The attacking midfielder had always been regarded as an exciting talent, but it’s in the current campaign that he has really shown his ability.

Unfortunately for Fulham, that’s come at a price, with his displays attracting the interest from a host of clubs, notably Liverpool.

A deadline day switch to Anfield didn’t beat the clock, but with Carvalho’s contract up in the summer, there is an expectancy that he will depart in the summer.

And, FLW’s Fulham fan pundit Matt Baldwin admitted an exit feels inevitable, although he did offer one potential way the 19-year-old could be back at Craven Cottage next season.

“A new deal, no. Given the circumstances, given how far down along the line everything was on transfer deadline day, it seemed that Liverpool were going to sign him.

“His mind is pretty much made up now that he is on his way out of the club and even if Liverpool change their minds and say, ‘nah we don’t want him’, there’s talk of Real Madrid wanting him, I think I saw Barcelona as well. There will be enough clubs interested in him to think he’ll take his talent elsewhere.

“I can see him staying at Fulham next year in a buy and loan back situation, but in terms of signing a new deal I think we’re too far gone on that end. I would be stunned if we could turn that round and sign him to a new long-term deal. Obviously, I want us too as he is an incredible talent but I just don’t see it happening.”

What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Fulham players play at now?

1 of 22 Neil Etheridge Birmingham Cardiff Stoke Aston Villa

The verdict

It’s hard to disagree with anything that is said here. The reality is that Carvalho has shown this season that he is a player who is destined to play at the highest level.

With his deal expiring in the summer, he really is going to have his pick of the clubs in the summer, if he doesn’t go to Liverpool who are expected to renew their interest.

In the meantime, Fulham fans will be enjoying Carvalho this season as he stars in their push for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.