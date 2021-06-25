‘We’re some club aren’t we?’ – Many Blackpool fans react as club seal another summer signing

Championship side Blackpool have announced the signing of 20-year-old winger Sonny Carey from King’s Lynn Town, securing their seventh arrival of the summer window.

Earlier in the day, the Blackpool Gazette reported that the Seasiders were in pole position to land Carey after seeing a bid for the National League player remain on the table, with a £100,000 offer from Championship rivals Luton Town being rejected around a similar time.

The Bedfordshire side were not the only club interested in the 20-year-old, with Ipswich Town also reportedly in the race and Championship promotion challengers AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City expressing their interest in March.

But it’s Blackpool that have won the race for Carey and he joins a side who gained promotion from League One last month, although it’s currently unclear how much game time the former non-league man will get in the Championship next season.

He joins Neil Critchley’s side on a three-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months – and follows defender Callum Connolly, who joined yesterday, through the door at Bloomfield Road.

Although Carey is yet to make an appearance in the EFL after leaving Norwich City without an appearance to his name, he has made a name for himself in Norfolk and had been talked up as one of the hottest non-league youngsters out there.

So how do Blackpool fans feel about this signing? Are they all excited at the prospect of seeing him play next season? Let’s take a look at some of the latest Twitter reaction.

